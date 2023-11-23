Friday, November 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Exercise | We spent the whole night at a gym in Espoo – Night exercisers reveal why they exercise at night

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Exercise | We spent the whole night at a gym in Espoo – Night exercisers reveal why they exercise at night

Ahead is a night at the gym. Will there be testosterone bulls, secret lovers who use the gym as an excuse, or bikini fitness believers? Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

The reporter spent the night at a gym in Espoo and found out what draws people to work out when the rest of the world sleeps.

It’s 11 p.m and my alarm clock went off.

I pull on my jogging bottoms, load the espresso machine and rush the strong coffee down my throat. Training bag on the shoulder, in the stairwell and down the stairs photographer Juhani Niiranen for the car.

“Good evening”, Niiranen wishes and wonders why he didn’t realize to pack the training stuff himself when he glanced at my training bag. The sleeping bag, on the other hand, is on the way.

#Exercise #spent #night #gym #Espoo #Night #exercisers #reveal #exercise #night

See also  Tax Policy | BBC: Britain to cancel tax cuts for the richest
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Science questions for kids | If Greenland melted into the sea, how much would the water level rise?

Science questions for kids | If Greenland melted into the sea, how much would the water level rise?

Recommended

No Result
View All Result