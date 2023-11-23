Exercise | We spent the whole night at a gym in Espoo – Night exercisers reveal why they exercise at night

Ahead is a night at the gym. Will there be testosterone bulls, secret lovers who use the gym as an excuse, or bikini fitness believers?

The reporter spent the night at a gym in Espoo and found out what draws people to work out when the rest of the world sleeps.

It’s 11 p.m and my alarm clock went off.

I pull on my jogging bottoms, load the espresso machine and rush the strong coffee down my throat. Training bag on the shoulder, in the stairwell and down the stairs photographer Juhani Niiranen for the car.

“Good evening”, Niiranen wishes and wonders why he didn’t realize to pack the training stuff himself when he glanced at my training bag. The sleeping bag, on the other hand, is on the way.