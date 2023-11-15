Exercise | Vantaa’s largest artificial ice rink is about to open – unexpectedly, skiers will also benefit from it

According to the estimate, you can skate at the Hakunila sports park by next Monday at the latest. The slush that is planed from the ice is collected for ski slopes.

Water fly in an arc in the Hakunila sports park in Vantaa. An artificial ice field and rink will be frozen in place of the old sand field and open grass area. It will clearly be Vantaa’s largest artificial ice rink.

The freeze started on Tuesday and it won’t be long before you can skate in Hakunila.

“I think we’ll be able to open on Monday at the latest,” says Vantaa’s sports center manager Jukka Joronen.

“The machines are working and ice is already starting to form on that surface.”

Construction work on the ice began last fall. Originally, the handover to the city of Vantaa was supposed to be in October, but it was delayed by a good month. The cost estimate was around 700,000 euros.

Ice cream the largest group of users are local schoolchildren and other city residents in the evenings.

“At least I don’t know that the clubs have applied for any shifts,” says Joronen.

The size of the free skating area is approximately 7,000 square meters and the rink is 28 by 58 meters. The size of the skating area is quite close to the ice ball field, but it falls a little short in length.

In any case, Hakunila’s artificial ice is almost three times larger than Vantaa’s other artificial ice fields.

Hakunila’s artificial ice rink has both a rink and a free skating area.

About artificial ice The grueling skating slush is recovered and used in the bottom of Hakunila’s ski slopes. Ice flakes have previously been recovered from the artificial ices of Korso and Hiekkaharju and from the ice rinks of Tikkurila.

“Now we can get by with less driving. Come on, let’s get to planing first.”

Joronen emphasizes that the ice slush is just an addition to the cannon snow.

“Not with that [jäähileellä] not be able to organize any championships. The ice sheet does not bond and its heat resistance is not the same as that of cannon snow.”

Joronen states that the snow falling on the Hakunila course is more important for skiing – as long as it snows first. That is also collected for the slopes.

“If it snows five centimeters, it becomes about 350 cubic meters of snow.”

Cannon snow too is starting to be topical. If it’s 3–4 degrees below zero on Thursday morning, the cannons will be turned on in Hakunila.

“The water is still really dirty when it comes from the fields to the tank,” says Joronen.

When is the first track in use?

“Nobody knows that. It depends on the frost, what kind of quantities can be chopped. Can’t judge.”

Sprinklers water the skating rink of the Hakunila sports park. In the summer, there are, among other things, tennis courts.

Artificial ice rink is located in the Hakunila sports park, which also has the infamous athletics field, which was repaired for 900,000 euros to make it partially unusable. Among other things, the field has proven to be too uneven for the training of top athletes.

There are also plenty of other sports facilities in the area.