The list of Janata Dal United (JDU) candidates for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 shows a clear impression of Nitish Kumar’s attempt to strengthen social engineering. In this, there is an attempt to deepen the Pantheon in the Extremely Backward Classes and to make a dent in the Muslim-Yadav equation (M-Y) of the rival Rashtriya Janata Dal on the other side. JDU got 122 seats for the 243-member assembly under the seat-sharing of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). JDU gave seven seats to its partner Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hum Party. After this, the party released its list of candidates for 115 seats on Wednesday.

The most backward classes have gained prominence in the list of JDU candidates. The party has given tickets to 19 candidates from the Most Backward Classes. Nitish Kumar has taken several steps in the last years to promote the backward classes under the social engineering exercise, including introducing sub-quota for this category in reservation for OBCs. It is worth mentioning that for a long time, the backward class voters were inclined towards RJD and this class was considered as the vote bank of Lalu Prasad’s party but the situation has changed since Nitish Kumar separated.

The notable thing in this list is that 19 candidates have been given tickets from the Yadav community. This community has been largely with Lalu Prasad’s party Rashtriya Janata Dal. The candidates coming from the Yadav community include sitting MLAs Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Poonam Yadav. However, this time JDU has also given tickets to new leaders Chandrika Rai, Jayawardhan Yadav. The giving of tickets to so many candidates from the Yadav community demonstrates Nitish Kumar’s strategy. There is a dissatisfaction in the community about winning the 2015 assembly with Nitish Kumar’s RJD and reorganizing with the BJP and forming a government after running the government for some time.

Chandrika Rai has been given ticket from Parsa seat which is the father of Aishwarya Rai, who was married to Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav in 2018. But after six months of marriage, Aishwarya’s husband left her. Chandrika Rai has been an MLA several times in Bihar and her father Daroga Prasad Rai has been the Chief Minister of the state. Jayawardhan Yadav alias Bacha won the election from Paliganj on the RJD ticket in the year 2015. He joined JDU a few months ago. The RJD has given the Paliganj seat to the CPI-ML under seat-sharing in the Mahagathbandhan.

JDU has tried to dent the ‘Muslim-Yadav’ equation of Rashtriya Janata Dal by giving tickets to 18 Yadav and 11 Muslim candidates. JDU has given tickets to 12 Kurmi candidates. Their number is less in terms of population of the state but Nitish Kumar belongs to this community. The state is considered to be a strategically important Kushwaha community and JDU has given tickets to 15 candidates from this category. The Kushwaha community in the state has the largest number of Yadavs among other backward classes. RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha has made a lot of efforts to bring this community with him. However, for many reasons, we have not yet been able to connect the community with ourselves.

JDU has given 17 seats to Scheduled Caste candidates. The party hopes that after Chirag Paswan’s exit with LJP, Jitan Ram will be able to bring Dalits along with Manjhi’s support. The party has given tickets to 19 candidates from forward castes and has tried to send a message that it cares for every category. Among the forward castes, JDU has given tickets to seven Rajputs while 10 Bhumihars have been fielded. The JDU has inducted Satyaprakash Singh, son of former Union Minister late Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, into the party and it is expected that he will be sent to the Legislative Council later.

Among the Bhumihar candidates, JDU has nominated Rajiv Lochal Singh from Mokama. The soft-spoken Rajiv Lochan Singh’s roots are associated with the Sangh Parivar and he is known as Sadhu Baba in the area. Rajeev Lochan Singh has been given a ticket against MLA Bahubali Anant Singh. Anant Singh is contesting on RJD ticket. JDU has given ticket to Sudarshan Kumar, another candidate from Bhumihar community who is the current MLA from Barbigha. Sudarshan Kumar has recently left the Congress and joined the JDU.