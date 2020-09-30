Author: Umesh Chaturvedi

The protection given under Article 310 to separate the bureaucracy from independent feudal thinking in independent India was strongly debated in the Constituent Assembly. Some members opposed this and said that taking advantage of this in future, the bureaucracy will start creating obstacles in the work of public interest. Some heartbroken members feared that the concept of Lokshahi would be under threat from this system. Sardar Patel had then defended this constitutional protection, saying that in the days to come, there is no guarantee that political leaders will be as tyrannical and ascetic as freedom fighters. Maybe in future they try to take the bureaucracy under pressure for their personal purposes. If this happens, it will not be right for the system. Therefore, there should be a system of protection for those running the system.

Apprehensions come true

It has been seventy years since the Constitution came into force. In the meantime, the form of bureaucracy has emerged, except for the exceptions, the apprehensions of the members of the Constituent Assembly seem to be true. Stories of malpractices and corruption in the country began to rise from the seventies. Some observers who keep a close watch on politics believe that the dominant section of the government machinery played a big role in propelling politicians towards corruption. Those who have been brought up by the government system believe that the bureaucracy has made the system more complicated rather than turning it towards ease. Usually, this system is never openly questioned by the top center of power. It is believed to have offended bureaucracy.

However, at the closing ceremony of the District Magistrates’ Workshop organized on child labor in 2002, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had clearly stated that this workshop would not have been needed if the officials had done their responsibility. Not that there were no attempts for administrative reform. The Administrative Reforms Commission was constituted in 1966 under the chairmanship of Morarji Desai and Veerappa Moily in 2005 to consider these deficiencies and suggest reforms in bureaucracy. But their reports could not be implemented. It can be believed that the political system could not do this work only under the pressure of bureaucrats.

The announcement of ‘Mission Karmayogi’ by the Modi government is a step taken in the same direction. According to the government, the objective of this mission is to prepare civil service officers for future challenges by making them creative, innovative, pro-active and technically proficient. In a democratic country, the bureaucracy must be innovative and people oriented. But such situations appear to be exceptions. Today it is very challenging to change the mindset that the government machinery suffers from.

After independence it was believed that the bureaucracy would not remain the same as the British did. The concept of Public Service Commission to elect bureaucracy also meant that the elected people would be the servants of the people. In reality, the Indian bureaucracy became an extended form of ‘Yes Minister’. The generation, which had faced the British bureaucracy, which had dealt brutally with the freedom movements, is now towards its end. But his anger towards the present system increases so many times that his people even say that the English system was better than today. The current government system also has hard-working and people-oriented people, but their numbers are small. The kind of system that has been developed, to be molded or kept silent after a round becomes their compulsion.

A former officer analyzes the bureaucratic mindset, saying, “Whenever a proposal comes before a responsible officer, the first reaction is to avoid it.” If he does not postpone, he first sees his advantage in the proposal. It is not necessarily financial. According to him, “While deciding on the proposal, the officer thinks whether it can get any benefit in his next posting or promotion. If no such scope is seen, he tries to see the benefit of his batch. If this is not done, he thinks about his cadre. The cadre means if he is an IAS then IAS will think about it, IPS is there, IPS or IRS, then IRS.

Where does the public live in such psyche? The former officer believes that somewhere, there is a shortage in the training of officers. This is the reason that they cannot fill the feeling of being people oriented and this is the reason why the ground change should not have been seen in the country till now. It has also been said about the Indian bureaucracy that it has not been able to develop the ability to see future challenges.

Beyond questions

When a dam breaks, a bridge falls, or the pressure of population increases on the cities, then politics comes under question, but in the words of German politician Max Weber, the steel frame of the government system is less questioned. The protection provided to the Constitution saves him in most cases. Politics and politicians are always on the public’s radar in the democratic process. Whatever the party is in power, its memekh is taken out. Not as much bureaucracy as politics remains on the target of media and today’s social media. It is to be hoped that the mission will be able to make the Karmayogi system at the level of the mind also Indian.