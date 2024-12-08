To have a healthy body and with which we feel comfortable, physical exercise is a key piece. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that we dedicate 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of intense activity weekly to be in top shape.

In this way we will not only take care of our internal and external health, but we will feel comfortable with ourselves and it will be easier for us. easier to perform day-to-day tasks such as carrying bags, bending down to pick up something from the ground, tying our shoes or walking when necessary, for example.

The truth is that, when it comes to physical activity, many times We can’t find the time or the way to do it, going on to give up training or moving a little. Far from putting obstacles on ourselves, there are many options to stay active in a simple way and with little difficulty.

Focusing on comfort, choosing a physical exercise that does not require leaving home or having equipment It is something crucial for many people and, from 'Mujer Hoy', they collect the perfect method for this, the 'Walk at home'.









Exercise without leaving home and without equipment

As we anticipated, the ‘Walk at home’ It is a type of exercise that, as its name in English indicates, involves walking and moving around the house. This formula comes from the United States and was devised by personal trainer Leslie Sansone.

The ‘Walk at home’ is practiced by combining simple exercises with walking periods, either on site or around our house. These exercises can alternate between squats, push-ups, burpees, sit-ups or similar, and do them for about 40 seconds. Between each series, we will walk for 15 seconds at a brisk pace. The ideal thing for it to be effective is that we do about 20 minutes a day of ‘Walk at home’ about three or four days a week. Additionally, you can add exercise or walking time as you gain resistance and notice that your body needs a higher level of physical demand.

This type of exercise is beneficial for coordination, flexibility, muscle tone and for reduce body fat, also helping to prevent cardiovascular diseases, regulate cholesterol or keep diabetes away, among other benefits.

To all this we must add that the ‘Walk at home’ is a convenient and flexible method which allows us to adapt to our pace of life and not have to leave the house to exercise. Furthermore, as we indicated previously, nothing is needed other than our own body and the house, since it does not require special equipment for which we have to buy anything. This makes it easy for anyone to practice it at home, whenever and however they want.