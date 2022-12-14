Exercise | There are already areas in Finland where every second school child’s everyday life is made difficult by poor physical condition

Rural brisk and tough children will soon be just a myth.

According to the 2022 Move! measurements for school children, there are large regional differences in the physical activity ability of children and young people in the 5th and 8th grades, which will not decrease.

The children of the welfare regions of North Ostrobothnia, Helsinki and Western Uusimaa are in the best condition – the schoolchildren of Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme, Keski Ostrobothnia, Kymenlaakso, Lapland and Kainuu are in the worst condition.

in Move! measurements students’ endurance, speed, strength, mobility and basic motor skills as well as perceptual motor skills are measured. Measurements have been made in schools every year since August 2016 after the pilot period of 2010–2015.

This year, 107,000 fifth- and eighth-grade girls and boys took part in the measurements.

According to the measurement results to be published on Wednesday, four out of ten students have such insufficient physical ability that it can make it difficult to cope with everyday life. Most children belonging to this group are in rural municipalities.

The situation has not changed substantially since last year. UKK institute director, professor Tommi Vasankarin according to that, it is the only positive news of this time’s measurements, when you take into account that there are two corona years with restrictions below.

Sitting the way of life is an even tougher opponent for rural schoolchildren than for city dwellers, but the situation is not good in cities either, when more than a third of children struggle with their fitness.

For example, for boys in the fifth grade, the worst situation is in Kainuu, when no less than 52.3 percent of those measured have problems related to physical functioning. That is, more than anyone else.

Of the fifth-grade boys, the ones from Helsinki do best, but even one in three of them has challenges with their ability to function.

For girls of the same age, the most difficult situation is in Kanta-Hämee and the best in Central Finland – there one in three struggles with their physical ability.

Major lack of physical activity in both cities and rural areas is the cause of functional deficiencies.

However, there are several explanations for the regional differences: families’ exercise habits, school routines and everyday life, the level of physical education, the opportunities for physical activity, the number of places to exercise, the length of school trips and how they are taken, and the temptations of a sedentary lifestyle, from computer and mobile games to Netflix.

Sports activities for children and young people have long been focused on sports clubs, and in cities there are more of them, like other opportunities for hobbies. Trips to hobbies are also shorter in urban areas, and closer to home and school there are teams to play with and groups to move around with.

There are fewer people in rural areas, and therefore practicing team sports is increasingly impossible and getting sports groups together is difficult. Hobbies often involve a long journey, and car journeys increase sitting instead of going to the field or the gym on foot or by bike. In rural municipalities, the school ride takes and brings, and the steps and movement brought by school trips are almost completely absent.

“Now we know what the situation is, but we should also take bold measures to bring about an improvement”, Move! system development manager Mikko Huhtiniemi from the University of Jyväskylä says.

School children the decaying ability to function is a more significant social problem than many perhaps realize at a time when the most heated political debate is about war, NATO membership and the price of electricity.

Poor endurance and poor muscle condition increase the risk of getting sick with so-called folk diseases and diseases of the supporting organs in later adulthood. Poor posture is linked to, among other things, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

The time is already in sight when the growing health costs will be paid for by an even smaller and poorer working population.

“ “A two-hour taxi ride to school should not be the normal everyday life of any child.”

Tommi Vasankari

What so should do?

According to Mikko Huhtiniemi, the strongest measure in schools would be to increase school sports.

“It would be a reasonable, profitable and equal measure that would reach all students equally,” he says.

Tommi Vasankari also considers increasing exercise classes to be an effective and quick measure that affects a large number of people. In addition, he would bring the children’s physical activities into the school days.

According to Vasankar, the children in remote areas and rural areas, whose days long trips to school take up a significant part of their days, would benefit the most from these changes.

“If the trip and ride to school is long, it makes going to hobbies difficult,” says Vasankari.

He considers the abolition of village schools in rural areas and small settlements to be a big mistake that should not be repeated again.

“Closing the middle school has a big impact on the child’s mobility. A two-hour taxi ride to school should not be the normal everyday life of any child,” says Vasankari.

School gym adding it would require a political decision made by the Government. So far, however, there is no such thing being done, and increasing children’s physical activity has hardly been mentioned in the parties’ election speeches either.

Political points are rarely taken, because the low level of physical activity of children, young people and working-age people is already such a big problem that it will inevitably take years and a huge number of working hours to solve it. There are no quick and easy solutions available at all.

According to Vasankar, overcoming the problem requires the coordinated and long-term cooperation of several government and municipal administrations, schools, homes, sports clubs and sports organizations, changes in attitude and culture, breaking habits and learning new things. It’s not impossible, but it won’t be easy.

Huhtieniemi according to that, acute help for children in remote areas could also be found in the cooperation between school sports and health care, which has been a part of Move since the beginning. However, he reminds that it is not yet known what will happen to cooperation when the new welfare areas start after the turn of the year.

“It has its risks, starting with the compatibility of data processing systems.”

A student struggling with his well-being and ability to function could at best get preventive help from a collaboration involving school sports, health care and home.

“Cooperation is an opportunity that has already been used and has worked well, but not everywhere yet,” says Huhtiniemi.

However, measures to increase physical activity and improve children’s well-being are urgent, because the next Finnish generation is not waiting – it is growing all the time.