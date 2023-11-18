Exercise | The traditional squat is not suitable for everyone’s body – An expert prepared instructions for six different squats

The squat is the king of leg movements, which everyone who can do it should do. The expert gives instructions for six different squat variations, one of which is especially suitable for beginners, one challenges even an experienced exerciser, and one also puts the biceps to work.
Kirsi-Marja Kauppala
| Updated
Few the movement is as versatile and effective as the leg squat. The multi-joint movement, also known as the king of leg movements, activates more than two hundred muscles at its best, says a doctoral student at the University of Jyväskylä, a strength and physical trainer Aapo Räntilä.
#Exercise #traditional #squat #suitable #everyones #body #expert #prepared #instructions #squats