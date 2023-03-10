Exercise | The pulley machine is the most versatile training device in the gym, but many people don’t manage to use it properly – Here’s how to get the most out of the pulley

There is no need to fear the pulley device, because it is an easy and safe device even for beginners. In practice, everyone should add a pulley to their training program.

Many gym trainers rotate the pulley device from afar because it looks too complicated: There are adjustment levers, straps, handles, bars, ropes…

Physiotherapist Piia Haverinen however, encourages you to familiarize yourself with the pulley, as it is the most versatile piece of equipment in the gym.