Exercise | The price tag of children’s immobility is not taken seriously in Finland

The results of the Move! measurement showed that four out of ten students had insufficient physical ability.

16.12. 18:09

Olympic Committee athlete members of the board Mika Poutala and Katarina Naumanen say that the costs of immobility are not taken seriously enough in Finland.

The research result of the Move! measurements published on Wednesday said that four out of ten students had such a lack of physical ability that it made it difficult to cope with everyday life. 107,000 fifth and eighth graders participated in the measurements. The situation has not improved since the previous measurement.

The situation was particularly bad in rural municipalities, where more than half of the children could have a lack of functional ability.

Immobility increases the risk of, for example, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The UKK institute has previously evaluatedthat standing still and being immobile costs society around five billion euros a year.

“Studies show that exercise is one of the most effective ways to promote well-being. At some point, it is necessary to start making preventive investments in order to control the expenses of the welfare society. For a while, we have double costs when we both take preventive measures and take care of those who need help at the moment,” Naumanen says.

In Poutala’s opinion, it is clear that more would be done if the price tag of immobility were taken seriously.

“It’s really special that everyone acknowledges and knows how expensive immobility is, but still isn’t ready to make a priority investment in order to save money,” says Poutala.

Mixed Poutala and Naumanen say the results of the Move! measurements are worrying. Poutala thinks that children’s movement is a matter for the whole family, which should be supported, for example, in counseling.

“If the parents don’t move at all, it’s hard to get a spark for the child to move. Families need to be supported,” says Poutala.

Poutala reminds us that not all exercise is about doing things in a group. Still, he thinks it’s important that moving around in the club doesn’t stop anyone from not being able to afford it.

Naumanen considers the role of both the family and the school as motivators important. He also considers it important that the costs are brought down so that exercise is possible for everyone. Naumanen also hopes that society will strongly support, for example, sports clubs that organize exercise.

In the role of the Olympic Committee, Naumanen emphasizes that the umbrella organization speaks for movement in society.

“We have to use our resources to help associations and clubs and encourage society to move. More is required of us too, so that the amount of exercise increases,” says Naumanen.