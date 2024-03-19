Exercise | The method developed by a German doctor can make even someone who hates running enthusiastic, says the coach

With the Waldniel method, even someone who hates running can get excited about jogging, believes endurance sports coach Tero Knuutila. He also built a training program based on the method for three different fitness levels.

I WOULD LIKE TO learn to run and get better at it.

Endurance sports and health exercise coach Tero Knuutila has heard the wish numerous times during his 15-year coaching career. He has coached runners of different levels, from hobbyists to competitive athletes.

Some have even hated running and wondered how they could learn to like jogging.