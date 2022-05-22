Sunday, May 22, 2022
Exercise The hit gym develops running fitness and is useful in many ball games – Getting Started

May 22, 2022
in World Europe
The boxed jumps familiar from the crossfit halls effectively develop an explosive power output that is useful in running and ball games.

One last one one of the trendiest functional workouts of the year is boxing.

However, the high podiums familiar from the gyms may seem too much of a challenge for many.

However, the jumps can be started with a good mood from low, as the most important thing is not the height of the podium, but the explosive effort. Explosive power generation can be trained just as well, for example, by jumping on the stairs or stepboard, reminds the physics coach, Master of Sports Science Olli Koskinen.

