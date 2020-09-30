Exercise The Helsinki ski season starts next week: A kilometer of trails have been built in Kivikko Hall

Last autumn, Kivikko Hall also opened its doors to skiers at the same time.

If the miserable snow situation last winter is repeated, you can still go indoor skiing in Helsinki this winter as well.

Kivikko Ski Hall will open its doors to skiers next Monday, October 5th. The snow has been renovated, and you can enter the hall at 7 am, the city of Helsinki inform.

Kivikko Ski Hall is owned by the City of Helsinki. Also last year, it opened its doors at the turn of September-October.

There is a total of one kilometer of trails in Kivikko’s hall, and you can leave your own skis there.

A single ticket for adults costs 14 euros, for 10 times the card costs 90 euros for adults. For children aged 7-11, a single ticket costs 10 euros.