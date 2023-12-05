Exercise | The favorite place of the people of Helsinki is undergoing a thorough renovation – A huge number of skaters have to be evacuated

Renovating the Oulunkylä ice maker and the ice rink’s refrigeration technology means that tens of thousands of skating enthusiasts and competitors will have to look elsewhere next winter.

Helsinki The legendary artificial ice in Oulunkylä and the ice rink next to it will be out of use for the entire winter season 2024–2025. The reason is a major renovation, which targets the artificial ice and the ice rink’s refrigeration technology, as well as the field building.

The city of Helsinki’s urban environment department is currently bidding for the renovation. The deadline for offers is December 15.

The goal is to start the renovation in June next year and it should be ready in the fall of 2025. The renovation is estimated to cost close to 20 million euros.

“This is a big renovation and it especially concerns the cooling system,” says the project director of Helsinki’s urban environment Juha Leoni.

In addition to the cooling system, the field building’s locker rooms and gymnasiums will be renovated and also expanded. In addition, new pipelines will be installed on the artificial ice. Several repairs are also being made to the ice rink.

Leoni also mentions that district heating will be abandoned, and Oulunkylä will have a hybrid system consisting of ground heat and condensate heat generated from the cooling system.

In the renovation, you can’t do everything, because the field building is also a protected area.

Helsinki team leader of the city’s sports services Teijo Korva says that the artificial ice alone has 60,000 visitors each year, of which around 50,000 are public skaters. Of the competitive athletes, ice ball players and speed skaters use ice.

When users of the ice rink, gym and other facilities are included, the number of visitors rises to 120,000.

Because the artificial ice remains out of use for the entire season, speed skaters, for example, have to be evacuated.

“Yes, the city has to organize the space. When last time Oulunkylä was under renovation, we were at Brahe field. There really isn’t any other field. Even Käpyläk is intended more for public skating,” says the secretary of the Helsinki työväen luistelijat (HTL) association Lasse Joutsen.

30–50 skaters attend HTL’s training sessions. The speed skaters of Helsinki Skaters also train in Oulunkylä.

Would it have been possible to keep the store open during the renovation?

“It would have been possible to stay open as a fallback, but it would have cost so much that we don’t have that kind of money,” says Korva.

“In any case, the artificial ice and rink will come back even better.”

The ice rink is used by figure skaters and ice hockey players. For example, the under-18 team of the Jokers (U18) trains five days a week in Oulunkylä’s ice hall. Coaching manager of Jokerit ry Teemu Pou says that there is no information about the replacement place yet, because the city will organize next season’s ice times later.

The Jokers used to have more shifts at the Oulunkylä ice rink.

“Nowadays, we are more in the eastern halls [Itä-Helsingin jäähalleissa] that is, in Myllypuro and Herttoniemi”, states Poussa.

The Oulunkylä ice maker’s pipeline was last renewed twenty years ago. The lights and the surface of the field were renewed more than five years ago.

Originally, the plans included an even bigger renovation. The ice rink was to be demolished and a new hall with two rinks built in its place. According to Korva, this plan has not been abandoned, but it has been postponed 6–8 years.

“The ice rink is in better condition than expected.”