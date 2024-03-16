Exercise | The expert prepared four effective heart rate workouts for the gym

When the streets are dusty, you can also do a breath-taking workout with the gym's aerobic equipment. The exercise physiologist gives instructions for four workouts, one of which is suitable for those who want variety and one for those who listen to audiobooks.

The expert prepared instructions for four different workouts that can be done with the gym's aerobic equipment, such as a treadmill or a rowing machine. Some of the exercises are suitable for beginners, some for goal-oriented exercisers.

Raisa Mattila

15.3. 2:00 am | Updated 7:01 am