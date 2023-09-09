Exercise | The “drop out” of teenagers is worrying in Helsinki – Young people are stopping their hobbies in droves

With the corona epidemic, many stopped playing sports completely. Sports clubs are now debating how to attract young people back to exercise.

The author is part of the Youth Voice editorial team of the city of Helsinki, which brings out the perspectives of young people in the media.

Corona years and the competition for the dwindling free time of young people have reduced the number of sports club enthusiasts.

According to the Finnish Olympic Committee, in January 2022, more than 20,000 children and young people had stopped participating in guided sports. In some sports, the number of enthusiasts has returned to the level of 2019 or more, but some sports are still struggling with the loss of enthusiasts.

Leading expert at top sports institute Kihu Jari Lämsa says that there is also a difference in the number of hobbyist licenses between girls and boys.

“The number of licenses for girls’ ball sports has been higher in 2022 than in 2019. The number of licenses for boys has decreased.”

According to Lämsä, one of the sports suffering from a significant loss of fans is floorball. Athletics, cheerleading and horse riding have also lost their popularity. With the increased interest of girls, soccer has grown in popularity. In the 13–18 age group, basketball has also succeeded in increasing the number of fans of the sport.

from Helsinki executive director of the floor bandy club Eräviikkinki Jari Oksanen sees not only the pandemic but also other reasons why young people stop their sports hobby.

According to him, during adolescence, a young person may feel that he is no longer good enough in the sport to succeed in the team’s activities. As an alternative to demanding competitive sports, the opportunity to switch to a more relaxed hobby group with fewer training sessions is often offered.

In the hobby group, everyone gets to play at their own level without the pressure to become a top athlete. The coaches encourage the players to improve, but it is not required or expected from the players, and there is no need to think about the result.

However, many turn down the offer to move from the competition team to the hobby team, because they are used to the old team’s activities and feel that they are an important part of the team.

Sports clubs call stopping a hobby activity in adolescence a drop out. The phenomenon is being corrected with a versatile group offer.

Clubs organize hobby activities for many reasons, one of which is the sense of community.

According to Oksanen, being part of the community means not investing only in a specific area, such as elite sports, but offering hobby opportunities to as many people as possible.

“It’s important to us that children, young people – and why not adults too – have something to do and exercise,” says Oksanen.

However, combining recreational and competitive sports can be difficult. According to Oksanen, there are many clubs that organize both competitive and recreational sports, but there are also many clubs that profile only one or the other.

“There are also many clubs that communicate that they organize all kinds of activities, but in reality, competitive sports and goal-oriented activities are the priority, and recreational sports fall a little short of competitive activities,” says Oksanen.

From Helsinki leading the basketball club ToPo Jomi Suhonen I don’t see the corona period affecting young people’s hobbies anymore.

According to Suhonen, a teenager’s interests often change. Also, the physique or skill level no longer necessarily supports competitive sports. At that time, the young person may be directed to a lighter training group.

“A new training group is a new unknown for a young person, where there may not be the same best friends as the previous hobby group. And most often the coach also changes, which is of great importance, especially on the girls’ side.”

When organizing recreational activities, clubs have been surprised by the fact that there have been fewer young people interested in recreational sports than expected.

“You could assume based on the discussions, what is shown in the media and everywhere, that enthusiasts would come through the doors and windows to join this kind of lighter and slightly cheaper activity,” says Suhonen.

Hobby groups is characterized by a phenomenon where practices are skipped even for lighter reasons, which in turn leads to a small number of players in practice. A larger number of players is needed for the team, so that at least a few players are present in each practice.

According to Suhonen, the low number of participants makes it difficult to hire coaches. It is often difficult to find suitable coaches, as the most motivated coaches usually want to coach at a competitive level.

“You might think that the coach of a hobby group doesn’t need to know that much. That he just comes there and starts the games, but in reality the coach is the one who acts as an engine, an inspiring factor or a source of motivation.”