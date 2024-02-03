Exercise | The director of the sports medicine clinic woke up at 5:40 a.m. to train – This is how the top experts themselves move

How do sports experts train themselves? Three top experts in their field reveal their most important movement principles.

We asked three sports professionals what their most important principle of movement is. It turned out that everyone moves a lot, but in different ways.

Helsinki Director of the sports medicine clinic, doctor of exercise science and docent of exercise physiology Juha Peltonen:

I train at six in the morning so that my thinking is clear for the rest of the day

“My movement the foundation is morning exercise. In addition to the joy of exercise, there are specific reasons for this.