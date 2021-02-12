Exercise The corona pandemic deserted the Exhibition Center into a rubbery hall – now the hall is dominated by the trendy type padel

A “padel oasis” of eight playing fields will open in the exhibition center.

Coronary pandemic has been crippling the event industry for almost a year. The Exhibition Center has also suffered as a result, where it has not been possible to organize mass events in the former model due to meeting restrictions.

On the edge of the Pasila railway yard, the interior of the hall has mainly rubbed its void, when Slush, the Helsinki Book Fair and other events of thousands of visitors announced the succession of cancellations or the complete transition to the network.

Instead of free candy and pencils, there are corona testers waiting in line for drive-in tests.

The need for alternative uses of the premises is therefore urgent, and the corona situation does not show in February, signs of relief.

The trendy sport padel has now been invented as a solution. Eight padel fields are opening in halls 4 and 5 of the exhibition center next Saturday, February 13, and there are even more fields under construction.

Padel is a racket game that can be described as a kind of combination of tennis and squash. The court is like a tennis court with its nets, and the ball is allowed to hit the walls with certain restrictions.

The species that left Spain for world conquest is gathering the user population in Finland at a brisk pace.

Federal Coordinator of the Finnish Battalion Visa Korhosen According to him, there were about 10,000 enthusiasts listed at the beginning of 2020, but at the turn of the year there were already 30,000 of them.

Leader of the Padel Exhibition Center project Ville Palola describes the Exhibition Center as very loose and corona-proof.

“The ceiling height reaches nine meters and the ventilation is dimensioned for large crowds. The fields can be accessed directly from the outdoor area. There is more than a hundred square meters of space per player, ”Palola describes in the press release.