Exercise The corona epidemic reduced children’s swimming lessons

In many municipalities, swimming lessons in schools are provided less than normal or not at all.

Corona epidemic has significantly reduced children’s swimming lessons. This is evident from a survey conducted by the Finnish Swimming Education and Lifesaving Association (SUH).

About a third of the municipalities that responded to the survey reported that swimming lessons in schools are less than normal or not at all. SUH fears that this will undermine children’s opportunities to learn swimming skills.

“Swimming lessons in schools have been studied to play a significant role in learning children’s swimming skills. Swimming and rescue skills are also included in the basic education curriculum, ”says SUH’s Executive Director Kristiina Heinonen.

At the same time, the number of leisure swimming schools has also decreased, which further reduces children’s opportunities to learn swimming skills.

SUH in early September 2020, found out from the equivalents of the swimming pool facilities used by the residents of swimming pools, spas or similar municipalities how the restriction and safety measures have affected the use of swimming pools during the summer and early autumn.

The survey received 119 responses and covered 111 municipalities and 135 swimming pools, spas or pool facilities.

According to the survey, the number of swimming pool customers at the beginning of September was on average 20–30 per cent lower than in the pre-Korona period.

Junior in addition to the decline in swimming lessons, SUH is particularly concerned about the decline in swimming activity for the elderly.

Only some of the elderly customers have returned to swimming pool users since the spring.

“This is understandable in the current epidemic situation, but at the same time there is concern about the effects that a lack of exercise and social contacts can have on the longer term,” says Heinonen.

According to Heinonen, for some of the elderly and also for other special groups, water sports may be the only suitable form of exercise, and weekly swimming pool visits have been really important for both physical and social well-being.

As the corona epidemic continues, it is important to find safe ways for the elderly and other special groups to engage in water sports and rehabilitative activities, Heinonen reminds.

SUH recalls that swimming pools are well equipped and competent to maintain a high level of hygiene and safety.

Much action has been taken in the halls to protect customers and staff, and with the exception of a few individual exposures, no larger chains of infection have been identified in the swimming pools.

Visitors to the swimming pools are still reminded that they can only come to the hall asymptomatically. In addition, during a visit to the swimming pool, safety distances of 1 to 2 meters must be maintained for others and good hand hygiene and washing must be ensured.

Face masks are recommended for use in the lobby and other public areas of the hall, as well as in dressing rooms, if close distances cannot be avoided.