Exercise The biggest stars of Finnish sports have grown in the nearby fields, but can they still be found? HS found out what is happening in two Helsinki suburbs on weekday evenings

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

For Nella Lehikoinen, football is a hobby that could be made big. Nikko Kinnunen wants to become a better player and Junus Kayseri dreams of a career as a professional footballer.

Many of the biggest stars of Finnish sports have dreamed up and grown up in the nearby fields, but can they still be found? HS found out what is happening in the Helsinki suburbs during a summer evening and met 12-year-old Junus Kayser and his friends. In his immediate field, Junus has already learned something very important about sports and exercise.

For subscribers

Lotta Loikkanen HS

Published: 2:00

You know stories of top athletes who hone their skills on nearby fields as children? Hockey players who played a beanie late into the night while at home parents waited for their children to eat and sleep. Soccer players who enjoyed the ball giggling in the yard even in the downpour.