Exercise | Stretching, which looks simple, is actually a super movement that almost everyone can benefit from

Work out|Downward facing dog is a movement known from yoga, which is suitable as an initial workout that activates the whole body for exercisers and as a back-shaking break for anyone. You don’t need equipment for the exercise, so you can caress your back with it, even in a cabin on the quayside.

Looking down dog is a well-known movement in yoga halls. It’s worth learning, even if you never do yoga.

The movement is suitable as part of the initial warm-up before gym training or running, and it can be used for muscle recovery even after training. A sedentary worker can use it as a break exercise that activates and restores the whole body in many different places.