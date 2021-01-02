Exercise research Emilia Lähteenmäki studies how exercise affects cellular power plants – when the study is completed a little more is known about living standards diseases and Jyväskylä’s reputation in sports science grows

The Jyväskylä Faculty of Sports Science conducts internationally award-winning science from brain research to menopausal ailments. Still, basic education has not been forgotten either.

Jyväskylä

Brain researcher, Assistant Professor Harri Piitulainen draws the doctoral student Toni Mujusen head to a bizarre headgear with a huge number of sensors.

Mujunen is sitting in a special chair. Piitulainen places a large funnel that activates the brain on Mujunen’s head, through which various curls begin to draw on the computer screen.

They are not just any curves, but based on them, Piitulainen can study the function of Mujunen’s brain and its connections from the brain through the pathways to the muscles.

The study can be used to measure, among other things, a person’s cortical function and connections to balance. Problems with the musculoskeletal system include Parkinson’s disease.

“The risk should be detected as early as possible to start treatment,” says Piitulainen.

Emilia Lähteenmäki injects substances into a muscle cell sample with a needle.­

Brain research is just one area that is done in the recently awarded Faculty of Sports Science of the University of Jyväskylä.

In the room next to the brain researchers, a doctoral student Emilia Lähteenmäki investigates how strength training affects leukocyte cell respiration. He measures how much oxygen cells consume.

Lähteenmäki is also studying the effect of good cholesterol (HDL) on the oxygen consumption of cells. The aim is to find out how HDL affects metabolism.

“That is, how exercise affects cellular power plants, mitochondria, whose function is at the center of metabolism and is disrupted in several living standards,” Lähteenmäki says.

A doctoral student works in the same exercise and health laboratory Juulia Lautaoja. He is doing a dissertation on the interaction between tissues such as muscle and liver in different load situations.

Hanna-Kaarina Juppi studies the effect of menopause on the musculature of women.­

Studies and there are enough scientists. Hanna-Kaarina Juppi is doing her third year dissertation in the field of biogerontology on menopause in women.

The key question is why and how musculature and body composition change during menopause.

Jupi has access to more extensive research data that followed four hundred more women aged 47-55 for four years.

“It’s a long and special period of research,” Juppi says, showing a computer image with red muscle cells.

The sample is taken from the forelegs, which is an easy point to take a biopsy.

“I study the composition of the cells and, for example, how much fat or stem cells are in the tissue. Women’s muscle condition deteriorates quite early, so more information is needed, ”says Juppi.

By the way, four years is a key period in sports science research projects from the perspective of doctoral education.

Postgraduate studies and a dissertation should be completed in four years. The faculty has 112 active doctoral students. In total, there are about 140 people in doctoral education.

Above the studies reported were one of the reasons when the Faculty of Sports Science of the University of Jyväskylä rose to ninth on the renowned Shanghai Ranking.

The list includes 300 sports science units from universities around the world.

The ranking of the top three universities in the field of sports science is based on the number of international publications, citations and international cooperation.

Thus, the ranking did not measure the level of teaching of the units, as many may have thought.

Four units were among the top 10 in the Nordic countries: two from Denmark, one from Norway and one from Finland. The first place went to the University of Copenhagen.

“The Swedish units did not do as well this time as the Danish, Norwegian and Finnish units”, Vice Dean for Research at the Faculty of Jyväskylä, Professor Sarianna Sipilä says.

Julia Lauta-aho does muscle research.­

Shanghai Ranking first published a listing of units in the field of physical education in 2016, when the faculty was ranked 40th. In 2017, the faculty was ranked 36th on the list, and in 2018, the ranking was 29th.

Last year, the field of sports science was missing from the listing.

“I was hugely happy with the new investment. Last time, I analyzed exactly why we stayed so far from other Nordic units, ”says Sipilä.

According to him, the faculty will not be pressured from the 2021 listing. The goal is to be among the top five in Europe by 2030.

“The direction is right. We have no pressure to maintain or improve the place. No need to worry about listing. We are aware of what success is based on. That is, time for the usual basics of good research and publication of research results. We will continue to conduct research and report the results in the best possible way, ”says Sipilä.

Examples show that in Jyväskylä, therefore, quite different sports science work is done than is usually thought.

Further, in sports science, run or ski on a treadmill with oxygen masks on your face. Physical education teachers and coaches are still graduating from there.

It continues to study exercise psychology, exercise sociology, exercise physiology, and the health effects of exercise, but many studies often approach medicine.

“In research, we want to collaborate with other disciplines,” says Sipilä and follows Harri Piitulainen’s brain research.

Sipilän according to him, collaboration with other disciplines such as psychology, neurophysiology, cell and molecular biology, and medicine is a vital condition for the development of physical education.

“In other disciplines, research methods have moved so far forward that collaboration and the adoption of methods also drive the sports sciences forward. For example, Harri has strong expertise in neurophysiology and brain imaging, ”says Sipilä.

There is no direct financial benefit to the faculty from the Shanghai Ranking listing.

“But of course the investment is recorded in every research grant application. Who would lift a cat’s tail if not the cat itself, ”Sipilä laughs.