Exercise Research: Childbirth, employment and emigration reduce the number of steps taken by women

A postdoctoral researcher at the University of Jyväskylä thinks that in men, life changes do not cause statistically significant changes in the number of steps, because they already do less exercise in principle.

The first the birth of a child, employment and moving from the city to the country reduce the number of steps taken by women in their daily lives, but the same does not happen to men, says the University of Jyväskylä recent research.

According to the study, the birth of the first child significantly reduces the number of everyday steps in women. However, as children grow, women’s aerobic steps increase.

Although the birth of children did not have a statistically significant effect on the number of steps of men, changes were also observed in them.

“With the birth of both the first and second children, the trend of aerobic steps was downward in men. However, with the birth of the second child, the number of everyday steps began to rise. This can tell, for example, about the decrease in sports hobbies, ”researcher at the University of Jyväskylä’s Faculty of Sports Science Kasper Salin says in a press release.

In the study the effect of place of residence and its changes on physical activity was also investigated. The overall and everyday steps of women also decrease as they move from the city to the countryside, but the same did not happen for men.

For men living permanently in rural areas, both aerobic and total steps were smaller than for men living permanently in the city.

Aerobic steps are movements of longer duration, lasting at least ten minutes, with a step rate of at least 60 steps per minute. Everyday steps, on the other hand, describe other daily active movements.

“Steps accumulate many times during the day, if you allow it. To increase the number of steps, you may not have to move separately each day. Instead, attention should be paid to everyday choices and, for example, choose stairs instead of an elevator or walk to the store instead of driving, ”Salin says in the press release.

Also employment reduced women’s aerobic steps. This can affect how a person has opportunities to participate in, for example, various scheduled hobbies.

“However, it should be noted that for the employed, the change in the total number of steps was not statistically significant, as the change in everyday steps was correspondingly positive for the employed.”

A total of 396 men and 655 women participated in the study. Steps were measured with a pedometer both on weekdays and on weekends.

Score are in line with previous research, Salin says. According to him, women generally take more steps than men.

“Finland has a long tradition of, for example, women’s gymnastics, which has led to women being offered various forms of exercise for a long time. This tradition has led to more steps being taken by women in the adult population, ” The hall tells the phone.

He thinks that the reduction in steps for men is not statistically significant, in part because there is already less exercise in principle.