Many studies defend the medicinal virtues of exercise, to improve cardiovascular health, mental health or even to prevent cancer. There is debate about whether intense or moderate exercise is better, but there is a consensus figure: the World Health Organization recommends a goal of 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week with significant benefits for everyone. Yet one in four people don’t meet those goals, and two and a half hours of exercise a week may seem unachievable for someone with a chronic illness who hasn’t moved for decades.

For them it can be good news the results published today in the magazine British Journal of Sports Medicine. In this study, a team led by Soren Brage, from the School of Clinical Medicine at the University of Cambridge (United Kingdom), concludes that one in ten premature deaths could be prevented if everyone did 75 minutes a week of moderate physical activity, half the usual recommendation. From there, the benefits continue to accumulate, with 16% fewer deaths in people who meet the 150-minute weekly goal.

The authors draw conclusions that have already begun to be seen in previous studies, but they try to refine it by calculating the beneficial effect generated by each dose of exercise, not counting the one performed during working hours. In their work, they reviewed 196 studies that included 30 million people and related different levels of exercise, mortality and different types of disease, from cardiovascular diseases to 14 cancers. Compared with adults doing nothing, those who reached 150 minutes of activity were 31% less likely to die prematurely from any cause and 29% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease. In cancer the advantage was 15%.

The impact of the exercise recommended by the WHO to prevent diseases varies by pathology. Reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease by 27% overall and 21% for coronary disease. In cancer, diagnoses in general were reduced by 12%, but the impact was much greater in head and neck cancers, myeloid leukemia or stomach cancer, which were reduced between 35% and 22% in the people who exercised compared to sedentary, and had a lower incidence in others such as lung, liver or breast, with between 16 and 5%.

Gonzalo Grandes, head of the Bizkaia Primary Care Research Unit, leader of a recent study carried out in 11 Spanish primary care centers to analyze the minimum necessary to benefit from exercise, comments that the importance of studies such as the What is published today is that they “show that the benefits start from the bottom” and that “proportionately the benefits are higher in the initial part of those curves.” “When you come out of idle, the gain is proportionally higher,” he notes.

In that Spanish study, published in the magazine British Journal of General Practice, the results of exercise were even more positive and showed that the mortality of those who reached the minimum recommendations of 150 minutes a week of moderate activity was almost 50% lower than those who remained inactive. The follow-up period was 15 years. In addition, 20% of the deaths in the group observed during the study would have been delayed if all inactive patients had complied with the recommendations. As in the case of the Cambridge work, it was found that small amounts of exercise, even in people who had not moved for decades, had great benefits. With an increase in moderate activity of 50 minutes per week, a 31% reduction in mortality was recorded.

“Demonstrating that there is no minimum threshold to begin to enjoy the benefits of physical activity —says Grandes—, it is important to begin to change a habit, which is always complicated, especially in people who have spent a lifetime without activity and They have limitations due to pathologies”. “If you start talking about hard-to-achieve goals, it’s more difficult for them to take that step, but if they can start with ten minutes a day of brisk walking, they’re more likely to get the change started,” he concludes.

While the Cambridge team’s work reinforces the idea that any level of exercise is better than none, it also shows that the more minutes of physical activity added to the week, the greater the health benefits, both in avoiding new diseases and to delay the moment of death.

