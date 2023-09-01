Exercise | Raimo Haavikko, 96, is a living legend of Helsinki’s swimming pools – He shares life wisdom that many forget in the rush

Raimo Haavikko, 96, has been swimming his whole life. He still goes to the swimming hall every day. He hopes to be an encouraging example of the importance of exercise.

96 years old Raimo Haavikko arrives at the Töölö swimming hall on weekday mornings at nine o’clock.

Ahead is the day’s exercise routine: 200-meter freestyle swimming and sauna. After that, he heads to Mäkelänrinne’s swimming pool cafe with his friends to improve the world. A group of ten friends still meets at the swimming hall every day.

Before that, however, you have to take a dip in the pool.

“I swim a couple of hundred meters every day. I rest and catch my breath in between. I can swim and I assume that I can tolerate my own swimming technique. I know exactly what technology should be like.”

Raimo Haavikko is meticulous about his swimming technique. “The breathing technique works and I can take oxygen from the minimal gap just by turning my head.”

Before the Mäkelänrinte and Töölö swimming halls, Haavikko swam in the Yrjönkatu swimming hall for 90 years. The incredible architecture and atmosphere of the swimming pool made an indelible impression on Haavikko.

“I couldn’t imagine leaving Yrjönkadatu,” says Haavikko.

However, that day came.

After the Corona period, Haavikko and his swimmer friends moved to the Mäkelänrinte swimming hall. Recently, Haavikko has moved to the Töölö swimming hall, where you can get from the locker room to the pool with slightly shorter transitions than in the Mäkelänrinne swimming hall.

The first one Haavikko once took a dip in the pool at the Yrjönkatu swimming pool at the age of five in September 1932.

“I knew how to swim a little and my father decided to take me to swimming school there,” Haavikko recalls.

Since then, Haavikko has been swimming.

In his youth, he was successful in national team-level competitive swimming and won, among other things, seven youth Finnish championships. And exercise has not only been limited to swimming, but during his life Haavikko has also been successful in riding competitions and in the service dog hobby.

“I always say that I am a rider at heart and a swimmer by background.”

Haavikko is an example of a person who has been active all his life, taking care of his fitness and health with it. Haavikko hopes to use his example to encourage all Finns to exercise within their own health and endurance.

“Muscle condition must be taken care of, and it must not be allowed to deteriorate. Physical and mental fitness go hand in hand,” says Haavikko.

Havikko has always liked the atmosphere of swimming pools, the touch of water and the feeling of presence brought by movement.

“About how the water slides along the skin and the movement moves forward”, Haavikko puts it.

Haavikko has not kept a record of the kilometers swum. In any case, a lot of them have accumulated.

“Sometimes I tried to write down the narrator, but then I decided to stop,” laughs Haavikko.

Over the decades, thousands and thousands of hours have been spent in the swimming hall.

During his student days, Haavikko worked on Yrjönkatu as a bath master, as swimming supervisors were called then. There was also a need for swimming guards, because there were enough people to queue, Haavikko recalls.

“When the doors opened on Saturdays, there was a line from the gate corridor to the street. The lifeguards had to make sure that the bathing time was respected and that everyone got their turn,” says Haavikko.

The tasks of the bath masters also included dropping logs into the heating center for the hall machinist. The engineer heated the swimming hall and water with wood.

“It was said that the water was 18 degrees, but it was actually 16. It was dirty, but no one complained when there was no change of water,” says Haavikko.

Raimo Haavikko has played sports all his life.

Mäkelänkatu The swimming pool cafe in Uppopulla is lively during lunchtime. Haavikko is sitting at a table overlooking the pool. The dip of the day is over and it’s time to sit down to eat.

Haavikko is a regular customer expected there. This time, a pleasant lunch is prepared in the cafe and served to the table. Haavikko enjoys “a perfect omelette, which here knows how to prepare exactly the way I want it.”

Haavikko usually enjoys lunch or a cup of coffee in the company of his friends. A dozen or so friends meet in the cafe every day, their own expenses permitting.

“We always arrive here after our swimming performances.”

It is at least as important a routine as swimming itself.

Many birthdays and name days have been celebrated in Mäkelänrinne’s cafe over the years, joys and sorrows have been shared, Haavikko says. Swimming has brought us together from one decade to the next, and that is no small feat for a sport where performances are done as individuals and the head is partially under the surface.

“The years have gotten us used to each other. We have uncomplicated and good communication. It is valuable,” says Haavikko.

Haavikko believes that exercise and goals have played a big role in maintaining the joy of life. Routines and exercise still carry you from day to day.

“As long as there is something to look forward to, it will pay off,” says Haavikko.

Haavikko is the wisdom of life brought with long life.

The secret to a happy life is all quite simple: Haavikko has always believed in moderation. He does not use alcohol or tobacco and, in addition to exercising, also takes care of rest.

“I live on average in everything, and I don’t believe in extremes. There’s no point in doing anything while gritting your teeth, but life can go on calmly,” Haavikko describes.

The Töölö swimming pool is Raimo Haaviko’s newest acquaintance after the Mäkelänrinte and Yrjönkatu swimming pools.

He knows that movement is not always self-evident. Haavikko was wounded in his legs in the war, which has partly reflected in his movement.

Later, the legs had to be taken care of and the legs are of different lengths. Despite being wounded, Haavikko swam at the national team level even after the war.

“Exercise has given me the strength to move forward,” says Haavikko.

Haavikko encourages everyone to move according to their own ability.

“Everyone always says that you feel much better after exercising, and that’s really true.”

“Niinistök too said to walk now anyway”, Haavikko laughs.