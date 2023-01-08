Exercise | Periodization is a secret weapon that an exerciser can use to get results – This is how the method works

Dividing the training into the training and competition season is the secret to the success of top athletes. Why should even an ordinary fitness person adjust their training over the course of a year?

Somewhere stage it strikes. No matter how hard you train, your squat result in the gym stays the same from week to week. Times stop getting better on bike runs and speed up when running.

The situation frustrates an athlete who wants results. There is, however, a solution borrowed from competitive athletes to navigate plateau phases: periodization.