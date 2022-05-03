Exercise Online coaching turned into a million-dollar business – Ilona Siekkinen explains how she became the income queen of the industry

Ilona Siekkinen says that she has not done her job in the eyes of the euro. “I couldn’t guess where I would be in less than ten years.”

Ilona Siekkinen, 25, trains tens of thousands of people online. He explains how he has become one of Finland’s best-earning online coaches.

“The day before yesterday the damn thing exploded, the training camp was a bomb. 36 hours and more than 6,800 coaches sold. ”

I saw a fitness coach Ilona Siekkinen, 25, the photo service told Instagram about its spring campaign. During that time, he sold his online coaching at a special price.