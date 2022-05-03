Tuesday, May 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Exercise Online coaching turned into a million-dollar business – Ilona Siekkinen explains how she became the income queen of the industry

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ilona Siekkinen says that she has not done her job in the eyes of the euro. “I couldn’t guess where I would be in less than ten years.” Picture: Antti Leinonen

Ilona Siekkinen, 25, trains tens of thousands of people online. He explains how he has become one of Finland’s best-earning online coaches.

“The day before yesterday the damn thing exploded, the training camp was a bomb. 36 hours and more than 6,800 coaches sold. ”

I saw a fitness coach Ilona Siekkinen, 25, the photo service told Instagram about its spring campaign. During that time, he sold his online coaching at a special price.

Follow and read topics related to the article

#Exercise #Online #coaching #turned #milliondollar #business #Ilona #Siekkinen #explains #income #queen #industry

See also  Nurse 's strike Tehy and Super: The second wave of the nursing strike is set to begin on April 20th
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Solidarity asks STF to suspend decrees that cut IPI

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.