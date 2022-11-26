Last Friday, November 25, 2022, the relevant thesis was published in the Federal Judicial Weekly and its Gazette: “CIVIL MORTGAGE SUMMARY TRIAL. THE CREDITOR MAY PROMOTE AND SUE SIMULTANEOUSLY BOTH THE PRINCIPAL DEBTOR AND THE MORTGAGE GUARANTOR TO OBTAIN THE PAYMENT OF THEIR LOAN (LEGISLATION OF THE STATE OF SINALOA).”

This important criterion concluded that there is no legal impediment to claim the real action against the owner of the mortgaged asset and the personal action against the debtor simultaneously in the same lawsuit, so that they can be studied and decided jointly, taking into account the principle of economy. procedural since both derive from the same cause, in observance of the principles of prompt and expeditious justice, pro actione, as well as hearing and defense of the parties.

To explain this topic in simple words, let’s give an example:

Juan asks the bank for a loan, but said institution requires that he give a property as collateral (mortgage guarantee), but Juan does not have it, however, his father Don Pedro owns the house in which he lives, and gives it as collateral so that they can grant the credit to Juan, which the bank accepts, thus entering into the credit contract with a mortgage guarantee.

In the previous example, Juan was left as the “main debtor” of the loan and Don Pedro as the “mortgage guarantor”.

It turns out that Juan does not pay the credit and the bank decides to sue, making the mortgage guarantee effective. In other words, the bank intends to collect on Don Pedro’s house.

In a simplified way we can say that our legal system divides the actions to be brought in court into two, real actions and personal actions.

In simple words, a real action proceeds when rights over a real estate (such as Don Pedro’s house) are involved in the dispute; on the other hand, the personal action is aimed at fulfilling the payment obligation (such as the debt acquired by Juan).

The mortgage constituted on Don Pedro’s house never guaranteed the payment of the credit (if it had been the case, it would not have stopped paying).

What guarantees the mortgage is “the payment of the civil liability generated as a consequence of the non-payment of the credit”.

Continuing with the example: The bank wants to sue in the mortgage civil summary proceedings.

The civil mortgage summary judgment is not aimed at requiring the debtor to pay the debt, but exclusively to make the mortgage guarantee effective, auctioning off the encumbered real estate in order to collect what is owed.

In other words, the civil mortgage summary judgment has as its object and purpose to collect with the mortgaged property, so it is a real action.

The bank instead of demanding the civil mortgage summary judgment can demand the payment of the credit in commercial oral trial, in this case the defendant would be Juan as the main debtor and the object and purpose would be for him to pay the credit, for which reason it would be a personal action leaving Don Pedro’s real estate untouched.

Normally, the bank prefers the civil mortgage summary judgment, since that is how it ensures the collection with the preconstituted guarantee –the property–.

The bank therefore had to bring one lawsuit or the other, but not both, until now, that, thanks to the relevant thesis noted, it is possible to demand the real mortgage action and the payment of pesos simultaneously in the same civil mortgage summary judgment , constituting this an important contribution to the legal praxis in our legal system of administration of justice.

As always, a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!