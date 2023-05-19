Former deputy claims that TSE’s unanimous decision was taken by “assumptions, one on top of the other”

Former federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) stated this Thursday (May 18, 2023) that the cancellation of his candidacy registration was a “futurology exercise”. According to the former Paraná state attorney, the unanimous decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) was outlet per “assumptions, one on top of the other”.

“As if you could punish someone for the suspicion that he might, in the future, commit a crime. Or as if you could punish someone for the suspicion in the exercise of futurology that, in the future, that person would be accused or condemned, or maybe even could be condemned for a specific penalty, as they supposed”, I told GloboNews.

Dallagnol also argued that, in his case, there is no “express provision in law” to revoke his mandate. He further stated that it would be a “a fundamental question of defense of democracy, of defense of the vote”.

“It is the most basic concept of democracy […] that power rests with the people. You need to define that you will only cancel votes when there is an express provision in law and, in this case, there was no express provision in law, on the contrary, they created an imaginary ineligibility hypothesis based on 4 successive assumptions”.

In the interview, the former prosecutor said that he sees no other explanation for his situation. “that it is not the revenge of a system against those who fought corruption”.

In addition, he mentioned the existence of a possible retaliation that, according to him, was “announced” It is “promised” by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“What we see today, yes, is a revanchism against Lava Jato. A total inversion of values ​​in which many bandits, thieves and their friends, who were condemned in Lava Jato, are articulating behind the scenes, are pressuring ministers to hunt us down, to take revenge, to promote retaliation”he said.

“The Court clearly acted outside the law and outside the Constitution. If anyone broke the law in this case, it was the Superior Electoral Court.”he declared.