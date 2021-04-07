Exercise New recommendation: Children and young people should exercise for at least an hour a day

The assistant professor emphasizes the importance of everyday exercise and avoiding attendance. “When sessions are paused, it is reflected in improved learning outcomes.”

Remodeled the exercise recommendation for schoolchildren emphasizes the importance of everyday exercise.

Children and young people are advised to exercise in a varied, brisk and strenuous manner for at least an hour a day. In addition, abundant and prolonged standing should be avoided.

“When an average hour per day is reached, more things that are good for health and learning happen in the body than if the amount of exercise falls below it,” says the assistant professor involved in preparing the recommendation. Arja Sääkslahti From the University of Jyväskylä.

Sääkslahti points out that even if a child or young person is actively exercising three times a week, the exercise recommendation may not be met if there is no daily exercise.

“Everyday movement by bicycle or on foot, climbing stairs and carrying goods is a movement that is good for health and well-being,” says Sääkslahti.

Read more: Finland’s toughest schoolchildren live in Uusimaa – The counter shows how schoolchildren in your home community did in fitness measurements

Junior and the previous exercise recommendation for young people is from 2008. It recommended 1-2 hours of exercise per day, depending on age.

According to Sääkslahti, the update of the recommendation is based on the World Health Organisation’s summary of extensive collection studies from last year. There is also a need for an update because with digitalisation, life is being lived more and more by the screens.

The previous recommendation wanted to limit television viewing and the use of smart devices to two hours a day, but the new recommendation does not include a similar policy.

“In the past, screen-time research had focused on entertainment use, and there has been a desire to limit it. Now it is more difficult to draw the line when there are a lot of moving games, but on the other hand, learning takes place while sitting in front of a screen, ”says Sääkslahti.

However, understanding of the disadvantages of stationaryness has increased. Even a short break improves brain vitality, enhances learning, and improves concentration.

“Teachers have realized that when sessions are paused, it is reflected in improved outcomes and an atmosphere of learning.”

Junior and young people’s sitting and lying becomes more common as school years progress.

Made with motion meters in 2018 research according to the start of primary school, there is a sufficient majority of 70% of children. The share decreases at a rapid pace with age, until every tenth young person reaches the goal by the end of high school.

“They are barren readings,” Sääkslahti says.

There are many reasons for this, he said. For example, prolonging the school day increases sitting. Moving to high school or secondary school, in turn, can increase school travel, with walking or cycling shifting to using public transportation or mopeds. The everyday life of youth also replaces children’s play.

Descending the amount of exercise is also reflected in club activities.

“Most are practiced at the age of 11, but then the collapse begins. It is exceptional at the European level that Finnish children really give up their hobbies a lot. ”

According to the assistant professor, the abandonment is due to the fact that many clubs are starting to strive for success more clearly, which is reflected in increasing practice and rising fees.