Exercise | Muscle mass and strength levels often change when the “magic limit” of the training break is exceeded

After a training break, it can be tempting to go full speed. That's not smart. Exercise biologist Tuomas Rytkönen, who specializes in strength training, tells what to consider after training breaks of different lengths.

From previous gym workouts it's been a week or two. It feels like the strength is starting to wane. So it's high time to get back to training in full!

That's what many people think, even if it's not necessarily worth it, points out a sports biologist and physical trainer specializing in strength training Tuomas Rytkönen.