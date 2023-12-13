Exercise | Move measurement reveals: Middle school-aged girls are in such bad shape that it can harm their health

On Wednesday the latest published results of the Move measurements speak harshly about the physical condition of primary school-age girls.

The situation is serious despite the fact that, in the latest results, the decades-long trend of declining physical activity in girls has leveled off.

Problem is at its worst in the welfare area of ​​Vantaa and Kerava. Almost half of its eighth-grade girls (49.7 percent) have a level of physical ability that could potentially wear down or harm their health and well-being.

Together with the Kainuu welfare area, reading is the worst in the whole country and clearly the weakest of all measured student groups. The difference to the best reading in the country (Länsi-Uusimaa, 37.5%) or to boys of the same age in the same region (39.8%) is striking.

“It was the first thing that caught my eye. It's a really bad sign of where we're going at the moment,” admits the Vantaa city education expert Suvi Rönnqvist.

“Otherwise, of course, the results have gone down in varying degrees.”

The Move tests are used to measure the physical performance of fifth- and eighth-grade elementary school students. Six sections measure endurance and muscle condition, mobility and motor skills.

Measurements have been made annually since 2016. A total of 111,223 schoolchildren participated in the 2023 measurements.

Where from is the deterioration of the girls' condition really caused?

Director of UKK Institute, doctor Tommi Vasankari estimates that the re-opening of team sports after the corona period had a relatively greater impact on the boys' results. He also highlights the conditions of the schoolyards, which often better encourage boys to move.

“We have a study that found that when the headmaster classifies the schoolyards according to physical activity into three categories, that classification is connected to the amount of physical activity for boys, but not for girls,” Vasankari explains.

“There is, of course, a risk of generalization here, but the study did involve numerous schools and a large amount of research material.”

Rönnqvist says that in Vantaa, the problem has also been noticed in the everyday life of schools.

“There has been concern about the extent to which young people engage in hobbies and how they can be guided towards hobbies. Those challenges are certainly big factors here.”

“We have not yet had time to discuss with the sports services how to proceed with this. However, this is a big thing, and we have to think more about how we could get better results in the coming years”, sums up Rönnqvist.

Vasankari says that there is still no full certainty about the predictive value of the Move tests. That's why he himself observes especially the endurance fitness part of the test, i.e. the sprint, where the girls in the second grade did particularly poorly.

With the circumstances in addition to gender differences, also has an impact on large regional differences.

Overall, the capital region and Uusimaa did well in the measurements. The average of the results of the welfare region of Western Uusimaa for all age groups and genders is the best in the whole country. The second best is the city of Helsinki.

The fifth-grade boys in Helsinki, on the other hand, reach the best number of individual group results. Less than 30 percent of them are at a level of physical functioning that harms their health.

The worst condition are the schoolchildren of Central Ostrobothnia and Lapland. All in all, rural areas fare clearly worse than urban areas in the measurements, as in previous years.

In rural areas, hobby opportunities are more limited, as it is increasingly difficult to gather the required groups from small age groups.

School trips and other transitions are also made more often in cars, when distances are longer and village schools are fewer.

“The same difference was seen recently in the conscripts' fitness tests. Those who live in rural areas have a lower functioning capacity and the tests are performed more poorly. There is a clear equation,” states Vasankari.

“Very few people get better and exercise more in the back seat of a taxi or on a bus. When it takes up an incredibly large part of a child's or young person's waking hours, it is a challenge that we should be able to tackle one way or another.”

To the transportation problem in Vasankari's opinion, it would be worthwhile to intervene by integrating the school day and recreational activities, so that both the school day and the sports hobby could be taken care of on the same trips.

An effective and equal measure would also be to increase school sports, which has been talked about for a long time. Vasankari points out that this does not only mean increasing physical education classes, but also about what happens during breaks or other lessons.

One example is offered by Kerava, nominated for the most active municipality in Finland of the year, which has added recess exercise to the daily program of schools. However, its implementation with cane purchases has been achieved variable reception.

In Vasankar's opinion, Move should not be considered only as a test for the school world. If the results of the area are bad, it means significant risks for certain types of problems in the future.

“It should be used as an indicator of the well-being of a city, municipality or welfare area, the promotion of which should not only be a matter for schools, but the cooperation of all actors.”

“If movement is missing, it is missing a little everywhere: school trips, the school day, your own free time and partly even from hobby activities there. Then the question is when and how to increase it, and the measures should start from there at the planning table of urban construction.”

“ Very few people get better and exercise more in the back seat of a taxi or on a bus. When it takes up an incredibly large part of a child's or young person's waking hours, it is a challenge that we should be able to tackle in one way or another.

In all well-being is at an alarming level for a good 38 percent of the fifth and eighth graders.

Even though the reading still sounds quite high, Vasankari says that he has been satisfied for a long time, when a positive development has been noticeable in the results after a few consecutive years of decline.

“When even a small positive can be achieved in such a large group, it is always a good proof that society is capable of changing some things.”

“However, this is only like the first ton of a marathon. There is still a lot of work to be done, especially when we know that Western welfare in general means that the amount of daily movement is constantly reduced a little.”