Exercise memory or concentration: the benefits of playing chess frequently

For some people, chess may seem a boring board game in which two players have to move several pieces according to their real designations – caps, horses, towers, kings and queens. However, there is much more in this game than it may seem.

Chess is perhaps, of all the games that exist, one of the most investigated especially for its relationship with our brain. And science is clear in this regard: not only entertains us mentally, but also gives us benefits. Because this simple board constitutes more than a mere confrontation between two opponents. Beyond its playful aspect, it offers endless benefits for personal and mental development, since the determination of winning the opponent pushes us to think strategies, analyze the play on the other and focus on our next movement. How does all this benefit us?

What benefits they hide behind a chess board

Chess is above all a mental game because each piece has a well -defined pattern: diagonal bishops, rows in rows and columns and horses in the form of Ele. Each movement intersects these patterns on the board, combining in attack and defense in specific boxes and pieces. We need the brain to manage all this, and we do it especially with the areas that participate in critical thinking and planning, as well as with the regions associated with memory.

In the same way that we have to move, stretch and exercise the muscles to maintain strength and that our body works, we have to do the same with the brain. And chess can help us a lot because it is a complex game that requires several skills: critical thinking, strategy and skills to solve problems.

How can chess benefit us? These are some of the great favors that this game will make us if we love it:

Improve concentration

We are sitting in front of a board of 64 boxes, with 16 pieces that we must control and another 16 that moves our rival and that come to attack ours. Each run opens countless possibilities, a situation that demands a high level of concentration and attention and helps us increase our ability to avoid distractions and be able to be attentive throughout the game.





We need time to analyze each movement and this makes our brain, working in this way, can improve concentration. As chess players, we have to make decisions in a state of concentration necessary for them to lead us to logical reasoning.

There are several studies They show that chess can be beneficial for academic success, especially in the field of mathematics, since it helps improve concentration and problem -solving skills.

Exercise our memory

Is it possible to be a good chess player without a good memory? Not possibly. Playing chess games not only forces us to remember complex rules of the game. It also requires a practice and concentration that forces us to remember positions, patterns of pieces and game styles. Each game is a unique challenge to solve. There are infinite possible options, and when we play chess we have to memorize different strategies, tactics and movements. This exercise stimulates memory, helps us retain complex information, which can have an impact on other areas of our life, such as learning.

In a experimentexperts analyzed and compared the ability to remember people who play chess with whom they have no experience with this practice. They discovered that the former better remember the words lists that I had heard that people not played and also had a greater capacity than the average to remember and visually recognize different patterns, something that they associate with the memorization of complex chess positions.

It provides educational value

In addition to protecting kings, capturing queens and stealing Torres, to play chess we have to work with quadrants and coordinates, lines and angles and also in decision making. We need to analyze and think what is the best strategy as well as provide consequences of our movements. With chess not only understanding is improved, but it is a perfect vehicle to teach the little ones and an effective educational tool.

Some studies have shown that there is an interesting correlation between learning to play chess and academic performance, such as Psychology in the Schoolswhich concludes that playing chess can help students develop better memory, attention and concentration skills. The study also concludes that playing chess can lead to better academic skill in areas such as reading and mathematics.

Help make decisions

Although it does not seem, chess can cause psychological stress. In this game, each decision counts, we learn to make decisions under pressure, to evaluate different situations and the consequences of our actions, also to keep calm in critical situations. With chess we also learn to face failure, accept mistakes and know what our weaknesses and strengths are, and we get used to dealing with adversity.

In chess there is no single object. The victory, although important, shares prominence with the process, strategy and art of the game, who is the winner.

Attends the fight against aging

Research also relate chess as a way of protecting us against aging and the risk of developing dementia. According to this Review of several studiesthe complex mental flexibility required by chess could help protect the elderly to suffer from dementia, since the game challenges memory, calculation, viso -spatial skills and critical thinking capabilities, which in turn can help reduce cognitive deterioration and delay the effects of dementia as we aging.

In the line that chess is an activity that stimulates the mind and helps keep the brain active, this study He suggests that board games, including chess, can help reduce the risk of developing mental illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s in older people.

One of the theories that support this protective effect of chess is the concept of cognitive reserve, which is the ability of the brain to create and maintain neuronal connections, which can help resist the damage caused by the different forms of dementia. An activity that challenges the brain, such as chess played frequently, could help strengthen this cognitive reserve.