Exercise | Matias Maccelli knows the hard way that playing golf can ruin gym training

Hands pull the body towards the chin-up bar with an overhand grip. First eight times, down and it’s the pair’s turn.

The pair gets their own set of eight done. Then catch the bar again and do seven performances.

Summer training of NHL players in Turku Vetävä Marko Rautala follow next to Matias Maccellin performance at the gym in Turku.

The exercise to be performed is called “hässäkkä”. The idea is a chin-up with a follow-up grip in pairs.

You get as much rest time as the couple spends on their own performance. The number of completions decreases by one each time, from eight to one.

“Here comes the torque. Durability and corner torque”; Rautala says.

The exercise is part of Tuesday morning’s gym workout, where the muscles of the upper body are worked through. In total, Rautala’s group has nine exercises in its program, four of which are done in the gym.

“ “I believe that the endurance would be enough to play longer shifts.”

With Maccelli, the jaws rise effortlessly all the way up.

“I’m still relatively light, so this might be easier for some of the bigger ones. A pleasant exercise”, says Maccelli.

Rautala’s group does the most grueling exercise outside the gym. In Friday’s training, a six-minute run is done with short recoveries, and on top of that, we run up the steps of Kuuvuuori six times with walk recoveries.

“There is only one choice between favorites and dislikes when training in Turku. Kuuvuoeri’s stairs are probably everyone’s favorite and dislike. After that, it’s a good feeling, but it’s not always so fun to go there,” says Maccelli.

"When we do it, we do it properly," says Matias Maccelli about the gym exercises, where there is also time to exchange ideas with other group members.

July in the middle, Maccelli toasted his eighth week of the summer under Rautala’s guidance. The season in Arizona ended with the regular season, so the summer season is long.

Maccelli was one of the Finnish successes in the last NHL season. In the Coyotes shirt, 11+38=49 performances were born in 64 matches. At the end of the season, there was a selection for the star field of newcomers.

The physics required to take the next step is honed in a familiar command. Maccelli became Marko and Hannu Rautalan joined the group already in 2016 and has been involved every year.

“I’m still looking for development. I’m not such a big guy yet that maintenance alone would be enough. In the summer, we try to apply for more [voimaa]and during the season to maintain,” says Maccelli.

“ “What we do in the gym should be transferred to running and then from running to the ice.”

Rautala says that feeling on skates is natural for Maccelli and that he can find speed. The aim is to get even more sharpness and explosiveness.

Rautala singles out the parallel pull-up as a key exercise. According to him, it tells well whether the player is in good shape.

“Maccelli has an eye for the game, it can’t even be taught. He has improved a minute in interval strokes. Going forward little by little. I believe that the endurance would be enough to play longer shifts,” says Rautala.

According to Rautala, development has also come in, for example, the one-legged squat, which is part of the club team’s daily routine.

The training result is still not an absolute value.

“What we do in the gym should be transferred to running and then from running to the ice,” Rautala describes the goals.

Exercises sometimes you can hear voices in the hall. That’s part of the point. Team spirit is an important part of training culture.

There is plenty of time to chat. Rautala reminds that between sets it is necessary to have a fair length of feedback, from four to eight minutes.

Some of the puck players measure the time with a stopwatch so that the next set does not start too early.

“I wouldn’t do as well alone. I like when I can grind a little between reps. There’s more to it than focusing on gym training. Then when we do it, we do it properly,” says Maccelli.

“ “It probably has an effect if you walk twenty kilometers every other day”,

Recovery is also needed between training sessions. In the NHL, the tempo of the game is tight, but Maccelli has had no problems with it.

“I am quite quick to recover. Especially during the season, one day off from games is enough. The leg and the mind are fresh after that,” says Maccelli.

In terms of free time, Rautala has one policy, which is related to the hobby of golf for many players.

You can go to play, but you should have the patience to take a car instead of walking. Recording a lap of 18 fairways plays poorly with the footwork or speed training done below.

Maccelli is one of the golfers in the training group, and he learned the hard way.

“When I started in the corona era, I had to play a lot without a car. Your training started to suffer. A decision was made that it might be better to go with the car if possible. The weights didn’t really lift and it felt like there wasn’t enough strength in the legs. It probably has an effect if you walk twenty kilometers every other day,” says Maccelli.

Maccelli’s His NHL career continues in the fall in Arizona, where he signed a three-year contract in July.

Until departure, the exercises continue under the watchful eye of Rautala. Maccelli will add ice training to his program starting in August.

“I want to get more responsibility personally and play better. Of course, it was great to win more games within the framework of the team”, says Maccelli about his goals for next season.

Maccelli took a short break for the summer around mid-July, which was timed for a short trip.

Rautala strongly advocates that vacations should be tolerated. In training, the cycle goes through three or four hard weeks and one lighter week. Vacations also help the body recover from training.

“When someone starts to get tired, I tell them to take an easy week. It recovers, and after that it goes to a whole new level,” says Rautala.