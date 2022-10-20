Exercise | Markus Vuorela left the mountain camp of the national ski team to ride his bike to an altitude of 2,757 meters

All did not return to their home country when the three-week camp of the Finnish cross-country team ended in Passo Lavazè, Italy, in August.

Skier Markus Vuorela took the direction towards Livigno, located further west in northern Italy. Your own three-week camp period was waiting there.

A long high-altitude camp, despite the rest days, is stressful for any top athlete. Vuorela still wanted to make the transition to Livigno a tough job for himself, even though a comfortable car ride was also available.

Vuorela had brought his own road bike to the national team camp, and he rode it to Livigno.

“ “Enjoyment of endurance sports and pain at the same time”

Travel 195 kilometers were accumulated, it took eight hours, and the route had about 4,000 meters of ascent, i.e. the same level as the mountain stages of men’s professional cycling tours.

The Vuorela route also had one of the most legendary climbs in racing cycling, Passo Stelvio.

Vuorela drove to the Stelvio at an altitude of 2,757 meters on the same road that was used in the Tour of Italy last time in 2020.

The climb has a length of 24.7 kilometers and a height difference of 1,851 meters. Its average steepness is 7.5 percent.

Vuorela recalls that it took him about an hour and 50 minutes to climb.

“It’s a great and legendary climb. Somehow I enjoyed it when I got to ride a bike like that. It had the pleasure of endurance sports and the pain at the same time. When you ride your bike uphill for almost a couple of hours, you know you’ve done something,” says Vuorela.

Vuorela also rode a bike a lot at the Livignon camp. The club was a member of the B national team Lauri Lepistö.

In a long independent camp after the national team camp, Vuorela sought more good training grounds than the effects of a high place.

“I think I can develop my qualities best on longer uphills.”

“ “You can do things a little differently”

Was not it’s no coincidence that Vuorela took the bike with him to the camps and wanted to ride the Stelvio climb. Cycling means much more to him than the average national team skier.

Vuorela is one of those athletes who, as a child, was involved in quite a variety of sports and exercise.

Vuorela, who grew up in Kankaanpää, says that at the age of 12, in addition to skiing, he was into football, hockey, baseball, wrestling and cycling.

“Skiing was always the strongest sport, and under its conditions I practiced everything else. Then I had to leave something out.”

Along with skiing, Vuorela competed in cycling for the longest time. Among other things, he won the Finnish mountain bike championships in the 16- and 18-year-old series.

In road cycling, he remembers being fourth in the youth championship race, even though he fell along the way.

Cycling was put aside in a competitive spirit at the age of 18, but even later Vuorela has sometimes even participated in the championships of the general category.

Instead, cycling as a form of exercise has remained very strong in Vuorela’s program. In the current training season, he calculates that he has driven almost 5,000 kilometers.

“Cycling is quite a natural form of exercise for me and also a little bit of a passion.”

About a year ago, Vuorela sprained her ankle during a run at the national team’s glacier camp in Italy’s Val Senales so badly that she fractured her external spinous bone.

Due to the recovery, the start of Vuorela’s competition season was postponed, and the chances of Olympic appearances decreased decisively.

The rest was taken care of by the corona pandemic, which caused the cancellation of two World Cup weekends in January. They would have been important display locations.

Thus, the first Olympics of my career remained a dream. The injury also had such consequences that, in order to save his leg, Vuorela still replaces running with cycling.

“You can do long aerobic exercises on a bike, which can load the circulatory system for much longer than what the places could stand to run.”

Also at the national team camp in August, Vuorela deliberately replaced long mountain hikes with cycling.

According to Vuorela, some ski coaches reject cycling as a form of exercise, but he doesn’t care about it.

“They don’t seem to appreciate it, but I personally think cycling is a really good form of exercise. You can do things a little differently, and my running speed hasn’t suffered because of it.”

Mountain says that he also actively follows top cycling.

“In recent years, more spark has come into it. I like to follow quite widely.”

In July, Vuorela posted a picture of himself on Instagram in the driving suit of the absolute top team of the moment, UAE Team Emirates.

At that time, the Tour of France was going on, where the Slovenian superstar was in the team Tadej Pogačar was aiming for a third consecutive victory.

“I happen to have a Colnago bike, and of course Pogačar is a pretty legendary guy. During the tour, I had to run a few laps in that UAE suit. I got it from a fan shop for a lot of money. High-quality suit”, smiles Vuorela, whose favorite cyclist is reportedly Pogačar.

Vuorela, 26, is a year older than Finland’s highest level professional cyclist Jaakko Hänninen. However, he does not remember competing as a junior with Hänninen in the same games.

“It’s great that we have a cyclist who rides at that level. It’s an insanely brutal sport.”

“ “It was indeed a rib fracture”

Markus Vuorela competed in the Ruka World Cup in November 2020.

Presently Vuorela is at the national team camp in Val Senales, i.e. the same place where he sprained his ankle a year ago.

The training season has gone well, and Vuorela aims for the second World Cup in Planica, Slovenia.

Vuorela went to her first World Cup in 2021 in Oberstdorf, Germany with hope, because a month and a half earlier on the Tour de Ski tour, she had achieved the best World Cup placings of her career and, at best, the top ten.

In his World Cup opening, Vuorelaa fell at high speed in the 30 km combined race at the 26 km mark, but despite the bumps, he persevered to the finish line and placed 34th.

“The side was quite painful, and for a couple of days I couldn’t push with a stick at all. I got into the 15 km race with bad preparation. It was suspected that I just had a muscle tear, but it turned out to be a broken rib. I skied to the finish line of that race, but I couldn’t ski 50 kilometers anymore when my side was so sore.”

Vuorela finished 28th in 15 kilometers (v) with a broken rib.

Now Vuorela considers his level from two years ago as a benchmark.

“I think I have improved since that season, and there is no obstacle to better results than then.”

Before the World Championships, he would like to compete in the Tour de Ski.

“I usually start getting better results only after the turn of the year. There has been a lot of thought about what causes it, but no clear answer has been found. There will be races in a row on the Tour. It suits me as a form of competition, because that kind of tournament endurance is pretty good.”