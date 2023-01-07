Saturday, January 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Exercise | Many gym trainers hope for quick and visible changes – An expert tells you how much time it will take to achieve realistic results

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2023
in World Europe
0

A firmer body motivates you to train, but in what time can you expect results? The expert has good news for new gym goers.

The optimal amount of gym training depends on what kind of background the exerciser has. A beginner can get visible results with a surprisingly small amount of training. Picture: Jenni Vare

Kirsi-Marja Kauppala

5.1. 11:16 | Updated 6:49 am

In January gyms are filled with enthusiastic trainers, many of whom have the goal of a lighter and firmer body. But in what time can you realistically expect visible results if you train at a reasonable pace?

Exercise physiologist Mia in Laakso there is good news for fitness beginners: The less previous experience with gym training, the faster the results will be visible.

See also  Migration | The bodies of 90 drowned people have already been found in the wake of the Syrian boat accident

#Exercise #gym #trainers #hope #quick #visible #expert #tells #time #achieve #realistic #results

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Unofficial Carnival in Rio starts Sunday with more than 30 blocks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result