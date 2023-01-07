Exercise | Many gym trainers hope for quick and visible changes – An expert tells you how much time it will take to achieve realistic results

A firmer body motivates you to train, but in what time can you expect results? The expert has good news for new gym goers.

The optimal amount of gym training depends on what kind of background the exerciser has. A beginner can get visible results with a surprisingly small amount of training.

In January gyms are filled with enthusiastic trainers, many of whom have the goal of a lighter and firmer body. But in what time can you realistically expect visible results if you train at a reasonable pace?

Exercise physiologist Mia in Laakso there is good news for fitness beginners: The less previous experience with gym training, the faster the results will be visible.