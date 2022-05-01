Exercise Lawyer Anni Liuka’s family had the flu, and exercise didn’t work out – That’s when it dawned on us how crazy we have thoughts about training.

The birth of a child caused runner Anni Liuka, 39, to take a new approach to movement. He no longer does workouts tired with his teeth grimace but moves when everyday allows.
Last autumn was To Anni Liuka black time.
The child started day care in September, and at the same time the flu cycle began. When one disease began to ease, the next was already making an entry. Both the two-year-old toddler and her mother were in pain in turn. The boy, who had been restlessly sleeping since birth, woke up with the flu more than usual.
