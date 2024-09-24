Exercise | Katariina Sillanpää, 48, is an example of the growing phenomenon of gyms: “Not even all my friends know what I do”

Work out|Women’s ideas about gym training have changed over the years.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Middle-aged women increasingly want gym training to bring more strength, and show their muscles. Katariina Sillanpää, 48, started gym training to improve her physical condition. Results have come quickly Psychophysical physiotherapist Hanna Karhu considers strength training “almost mandatory” for middle-aged women. Karhu says that the benefits of strength training are not limited to physical fitness.

“Results comes pretty quickly, and I notice that I’m in better shape.”

That’s what a Helsinki native says Katariina Sillanpää48, from his gym workouts. Sillanpää is one of many middle-aged women who have started gym training with new ideas compared to previous trends.

Sillanpää applied to the gym a couple of months ago. She enjoys dancing, but felt that it was not enough to maintain or improve her physical condition. In her work as a kindergarten teacher, she lifts small children, which had begun to feel on her shoulders.

So Sillanpää decided to acquire more strength. And it can be seen

“I have already been able to increase weights. I quickly noticed that the jeans went on easier than last time. In addition, I have slept better”, Sillanpää lists the positive effects of gym training.

Katariina Sillanpää wants more strength.

Training has brought quick results.

“If only you could gain enough muscle to learn how to push up properly. And it would be nice to pull someone’s chin. It doesn’t matter if there is a little visible muscle on the arms. At fifty, it would be nice to have good posture and not sag.”

In the past, thoughts about strength training were different.

“I guess it has been a bit of a narrow view. I have thought that strength training is like bodybuilding and oiled bodies. It’s really nice that a person has a little muscle.”

Sillanpää the words reflect the thoughts of many middle-aged women. Hanna Karhu is a psychophysical physiotherapist and personal trainer, and he says that many of his female clients now specifically want to get stronger. This has not always been the case.

“15–20 years ago, women asked for a slightly different program. No front-wheel drive or big weights.”

“ “Women are no longer afraid of big muscles.”

However, what strengthening requires in practice is not always understood. If there are ten repetitions left in the repetition bank, the strain has been too little. A beginner may also confuse the feeling of tiredness with the fact that the strength is really running out.

“If you want to benefit from strength training, you have to do it with heavy weights. Many do it too lightly.”

Hanna Karhu has noticed that women want more power.

“If a woman approaching menopause goes to the gym and wants to maintain bone and muscle mass, weights must really tire her out.”

Bear says that strength training is almost mandatory for middle-aged people who want to take care of themselves. Many people understand that the ability to function decreases with age, especially if nothing is done about it.

In addition, when the idealization of thinness that was in power in the past has been allowed to give way, it can be seen in the wishes presented to the personal trainer.

“Women are no longer afraid of big muscles.”

“The general idea is that ‘I want it to be seen that I go to the gym.’ Vigilance is perhaps the thing. Let’s understand that muscle is not just about looks. We know what we want, and it is often an athletic body.”

Karhu says that the benefits of strength training are not limited to physical fitness. He says that his clients have, for example, made various types of pain decrease or disappear completely. Self-confidence and self-experience often also improve.

“In strength training, you constantly get experiences of success, when you feel like you can’t do it, but you still do.

“It has been studied that depression and anxiety can be treated with strength training. It is precisely related to the improvement of self-efficacy.”

“ “Nobody needs to be afraid of promoting their own health.”

Karhu emphasizes that no one needs to be afraid of starting gym training. The right methods of execution are of course important, and you can get help with them from professionals if necessary.

“Visiting the gym is not only the right of those who have been there before.”

Karhu reminds that even if the goal is not visible muscles, it is worth going to the gym. Muscles don’t grow easily and become very distinct.

“Nobody needs to be afraid of promoting their own health.”

Bridgehead is delighted with the quick results. For example, he has not yet used the services of a personal trainer, but the help of a professional is under consideration. However, the goal is clear.

A few days a week is enough if the training stresses all muscle groups.

You shouldn’t be afraid of grabbing the bar.

“I want to stay in shape and be functional even in 30 years.”

Sillanpää usually goes to the gym 2–3 times a week. According to Hanna Karhu, it is quite enough if all muscle groups are covered during the training. Sillanpää is considering making one change.

“Not even all my friends know what I do. I could entice them to join me, so I would see friends at the same time.”