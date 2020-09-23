Exercise Just one four-minute workout a week brings results to the fitness enthusiast – Expert advises three effective interval workouts

Interval running improves fitness, improves muscle function and even affects the brain. Juha Peltonen, Doctor of Sports Science, talks about what kind of exercises you should start with.

Someone today he wears his running shoes, starts the watch and curls on his familiar route, which gets twisted in about an hour. The basic condition is in place when the journey is so long that you can’t push the pace terribly.

Running another, on the other hand, has been left entirely in the background, when time does not seem to be sufficiently regular for jogging in everyday life. Would it be able to run it a couple more miles more?

Although the case studies differ significantly, the same magic word may work for both: interval training.

Many joggers or those who dream of running often forget that their running fitness can be improved in numerous ways. Not everyone is ignited by ten kilometers of jogging loops, and there is no need to be so – ways when there are others.

One of them is intervals. They can be trained by anyone, as long as there are no health barriers to high intensity.

“ “The biggest reason people don’t exercise is, according to them, in a hurry.”

Interval training may the word sound foreign. In its simplicity, the point is that during a running workout, the intense and lighter cycles alternate instead of at a steady pace.

Doctor of Sports Science and Docent of Sports Physiology Juha Peltonen Helsinki Sports Medicine Station states that the intervals have a rather long tradition. However, they have clearly come to the fore over the last 20 years.

Enthusiasm for pace variation among fitness enthusiasts has its roots in the limitations of time.

“The biggest reason people don’t exercise is, according to themselves, the rush. This has led to a clever conclusion: if time is running out, what if you trained more intensely with the time available? Would you get the same result as long-term training? ”

Yes, Peltonen confirms. Several studies have shown that the benefits of intervals for the exerciser are undeniable.

“ In SIT training, the idea is to perform at maximum performance, about 30-60 seconds.

Peltonen recalls that when talking about intervals, at least two types of training can be meant.

“First of all, it’s so-called Sprint interval training i.e., the SIT training format. The idea is to perform at maximum performance, about 30 to 60 seconds, with light exercise, such as walking or calm jogging, for about four minutes in between. So let’s do a little, but with an even higher intensity. ”

“ In HIIT training, cycles of about four minutes are performed at an efficiency of about 80-95 percent.

The other way is high intencity interval training i.e. HIIT, which is talked about a lot.

The idea is to do cycles of about four minutes at about 80-95% of maximum oxygen uptake or maximum heart rate, and then hold four minutes of active feedback.

Although not at its maximum, heart rates are high, and HIIT causes severe shortness of breath and fatigue.

In addition, there is a third, lighter option, namely interval walking, which is a combination of the two.

“It walks very quickly in a 60-second stretch, for example, followed by a 1-2 minute recovery. This is an easy way to start interval training. ”

So we could understand what the potential power of the intervals is really based on, it is important to define the different aspects of endurance training. According to Peltonen, there are three of them: basic, speed and maximum durability.

“The feeling in the basic endurance area is that you can still talk effortlessly. Using sports science terminology, it is about the level of the aerobic threshold or being below it, ”Peltonen points out.

In normal fitness, this level is around 45 to 55 percent of maximum oxygen uptake, while in athletes it is 60 to 65 percent. In very poor condition, the figure is in the 30-40% range.

The momentum range, on the other hand, is after the aerobic threshold has been exceeded. Then breathing and energy production accelerate, and blood lactate levels rise more sharply. Speaking is also more laborious due to stronger breathing.

When the intensity of the performance is increased, the upper end of the momentum range, i.e. the so-called anaerobic threshold, is reached. When this level is exceeded, respiration accelerates sharply and blood lactate levels rise sharply.

Above the anaerobic threshold, there is a maximum endurance range where oxygen consumption reaches its maximum.

One of the criteria for achieving maximum oxygen uptake is that oxygen consumption will no longer increase even if the running rate increases.

“HIIT training is carried out close to the power at which maximum oxygen uptake capacity is achieved. In SIT training, the duration of the performances is short, which means that you can go even harder with the boost produced by anaerobic energy metabolism, ”Peltonen explains.

“ In particular, interval training develops maximum oxygen uptake.

Interval training, be it SIT or HIIT training, develops maximum oxygen uptake in particular. Thus, our capacity to transfer oxygen from the outside air through the lungs and bloodstream during sports is mainly to the working muscles and, on the other hand, also how the muscles are able to use this oxygen.

“In sports that support your own body weight, such as running, the ability to absorb oxygen relative to weight is really important. The international minimum recommended for working-age adults is at least 28 milliliters per minute per kilogram of body weight. ”

The reading is equivalent to being able to run at nine kilometers per hour for a few minutes. For a young, normally active woman, the figure is 40 milliliters on either side, and for a corresponding man, 50 milliliters.

In addition to being associated with performance and quality of life, improved oxygen uptake is associated with many health factors.

“For example, muscle insulin sensitivity and improved long-term blood sugar balance change with interval training. Muscle circulation also improves as more nitric oxide is formed. In addition, the heart functions more efficiently. ”

It is also known that many of our public diseases are associated with chronic, low-grade inflammation. Interval training has shown better changes in inflammatory variables than traditional endurance training.

“ Intervals can even improve emotion regulation.

Interval affects the brain in a different way than a regular jog.

“For example, motor learning is better with HIIT training. In addition, cognitive functions develop more efficiently, and intervals have even been found to allow for better emotional regulation. ”

Thus, interval training can achieve similar, if not better, results than regular endurance running. Because it’s an intense workout where the runner has to give their all, recovery also takes longer.

“After all, the general recommendation is to have at least 150 minutes of moderately strenuous or 75 minutes of strenuous exercise a week. If you are going to fill the entire leg with intervals, it is a pretty hard crunch for the gymnast, and will not leave room for enough rest and recovery. ”

“ Even one exercise a week starts to pay off.

Everyone therefore, quiet loops should not be replaced with tearing intervals.

“If you do an HIIT workout once a week, it will start to show improved performance after just a few weeks. Then you can start doing more of these four-minute sets in one exercise. ”

He brings up the concept of polarized training familiar from competitive sports.

“Here we practice the extremes of endurance performance. That is, a lot of basic endurance and reasonably maximum endurance, but quite a bit of momentum endurance. I would see this work for the fitness enthusiast if he wants to include intervals. ”

Weight loss may also be of interest to interval training. Peltonen confirms that such training affects body composition like a basic endurance run.

“Yes, this makes it possible to lower body fat percentage.”

Olipa Whether you are a dieter, a beginner in a jogging hobby or an experienced jogger, according to Peltonen, all trainers are appealed by one feeling at intervals.

“During the exercise, a feeling of zeal is created, which is probably the best of all to get committed to exercise. When you go harder at times, your motivation increases. ”

“And at least these exercises shouldn’t be time-consuming. You can get a good workout in as little as twenty minutes. ”