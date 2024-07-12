Exercise | “It’s outdated to say that gym training slows down growth” – This is how 8-year-old Roosa lifts

Gyms have an age limit, although strength training has been found to be suitable for children as well. But what are the age limits based on? The Koikkalainen family, who are into weightlifting, are not afraid of powerlifting.

For strength training associated with myths about its unsuitability for children. It has been feared that it increases the risk of injury, slows down growth and stiffens the body.

In the light of current knowledge, there are no grounds for these claims, and it is not necessary to set a certain age limit for starting powerlifting.

If strength training as a child is good, why is there an age limit at gyms?