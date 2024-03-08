Exercise | “It's just so nice to be with this group” – A group of women and men gather every Sunday evening at Myllypuro's ice rink

Crème de Ments is the formation skating team of Helsinki Skaters, which competes in the adult series. The age range is 27–73 years.

“Where were my hands? In Kaisa's mouth!”

Laughter is fresh in Myllypuro's ice rink and it's not even on the ice yet, but in the mirror hall during side exercises.

“Remember good posture, elbows up. Let's go now”, encourages the coach Elina Kuosa.

And it will go.

On Sunday evening, the Helsinki Skaters' adult formation skating team Crème de Ments practices in the hall. The composition of the team differs quite a bit from what, at least in Finland, we are used to seeing in formation skating or “formation”, as the skaters of the team say.

Crème de Ments' youngest skater is 27 years old. There are five men in the team and a third are over 60 years old. The minimum age limit is 25 years – there is no upper age limit.

“I am now 73 years old. I'm the oldest in the group,” he says Helena Väänänenwho has been involved in Crème de Ments for 15 years already.

The initial workouts are done in the mirror hall of the Myllypuro ice rink.

Väänänen started figure skating as an adult in the 1990s. In 2002 he went Susanna Rahkamon to set up an ice dance school and has also competed in adult figure skating. In addition, he has worked, among other things, as the competition director of figure skating shows.

However, he was convinced of one thing: he will never go to adult formation skating.

“It looked so terrible at the beginning. However, this is where I got hooked,” Väänänen says and laughs.

“ “I tried to say that I can't skate.”

Marko Knuutila and Helena Väänänen are Crème de Ments skaters.

If Väänänen has a long skating career in the background, Marko Knuutilalla, 44, the situation is somewhat different. This also describes the Créme de Ments team well – the backgrounds are very different.

“In the summer, it will be six years since I skated at all. It was a bit of an accident that I became a skater”, says Knuutila.

Knuutila states that he was over 30 years old when he even heard that a sport called formation skating existed.

However, there is a junction with Väänänä; both have become interested in skating through their children's skating hobby.

“In one of the games, we grabbed your sleeve that you would come to skate with us. I tried to say that I can't skate and that the last time I skated was when I was a teenager at school. Then I stayed on that path”, says Knuutila and smiles.

At first, Knuutila was in the men's team, but he has been in Crème de Ments for a couple of years.

“This was a small level-up for myself. And this is a wonderful team. I have liked it very much.”

Yes, men. There are now five men in the team and, for example, there were four in last Sunday's training. Väänänen says that it has not always been this way.

“When I started, we had two men at first, but then one got injured. It's sweet that there are men. It affects group dynamics.”

Knuutila estimates that combining formation skating into a high-level competition for young women is a “Finnish thing”.

“When you look at the World Cup senior teams, for example, there are men in the Turkish or Canadian teams.”

Coach Elina Kuisma states that the men are taking the team “in a more fun direction”.

“They bring more relaxation to the group, but the same things are required of everyone, and the men also have to go down properly in order to be on the same level.”

Créme de Ments practiced last Sunday at the Myllypuro ice rink.

What about age differences? There are almost three generations of skaters in the team. Knuutila says that he hasn't even thought about it.

“On the ice, everyone wants to work together. Everyone has a sufficiently relaxed attitude and no one shows too much teeth in their grin.”

In addition, according to Knuutila and Väänänen, the level differences are ultimately quite small.

“The pace must be such that everyone stays involved,” Väänänen emphasizes.

Does skating go at the pace of the weakest link, so to speak?

“In principle, this is how it should go, but there are always things that make it really difficult for someone. It's actually a really cool feature in this sport or in skating in general, that even though there are roughly equally experienced skaters, who have trained the same amount, something is really difficult for someone,” says Knuutila.

Which you finally get to “drag” from week to week on Sundays and often quite late at night to the ice rink?

“Here is this group that meets once a week. This is the thing”, emphasizes Väänänen.

“It's really great”, adds Knuutila.

“If there was a team that I wouldn't get along with, I wouldn't mind coming here once or twice a week, but there's an insane sense of camaraderie here. I have also made really good friends here.”

Both also emphasize sport as good exercise.

“Skating is just such an incredibly good sport. It suits everyone. I've met women in their 80s all over the world who come to the side with a stick and go onto the ice and do their program there,” says Väänänen.

Knuutila also states that “hunger grows when you eat”.

“I lured my wife into ice dancing. We have been going to an ice dance school once a week for a couple of years now. It is such a relationship activity.”

Elina Van Londersele (left) and Elina Kuisma coach Crème de Mentsi.

What kind of the team is from the coaches' point of view? The team is piloted by two Elinas, in addition to Kuisma Elina Van Londersele i.e. “Ellu” and “Sisko” among the group.

“Well, it's absolutely wonderful. They desperately want to develop”, says Kuisma.

“I also feel good every time I get on the ice. It's just so nice to be with this group”, says Van Londersele.

Kuisma emphasizes that there is a low threshold to join the team, but there are some requirements. The skater must know how to bend forwards and backwards, heel turns and triples (a step pattern that leaves a trace resembling the number three).

“The stronger skaters then help those who have more challenges. For example, I can put a slightly stronger skater and one who has just started next to each other.”

Kuisma has a clear position on the number of exercises, i.e. once a week.

“It's not enough.”

Van Londersele states that in training special attention is paid to basic skating and the essence of the skater.

“Even though the team has men and women of all shapes, sizes and ages, it is still viewed as a team.”

All in all, the coaching duo emphasizes that coaching the team is a very relaxed atmosphere.

“A twinkle in the eye and through joy,” says Kuisma.

“Everyone laughs several times during training,” adds Van Londersele.

Créme de Ments has reached its goal this season, i.e. more than 40 points from its free program.

In figure skating there are 16 skaters in the team. There are more than 20 skaters in the Crème de Ments team, and for example, there were 17 of them in Sunday's practice, which is one more than the team.

“During training, we change who skates [joukkueessa]. Every season, everyone gets to skate in competitions at least once,” says Kuisma.

Crème de Ments competes in the adult league, where there are more than 20 teams in Finland. This season's goal was to reach 40 points from the free program (there is only free program in the games) and the team has achieved it once this season. The last competition is on March 16 in Lahti.

What is required to get 40 points?

“Everyone must know the program very well. The steps must be the same for everyone, tight hands and the performance is fine.”

How does the team rank in the games?

“We are there at the tail end, meaning gold, silver or bronze at the other end. It's always a bit relative how you take it,” Kuisma says and laughs wryly.

One more question: Crème de Menthe is a mint liqueur, but what about Crème de Ments?

“It was a funny lip,” Kuisma begins.

Does it mean something?

“I don't think so. After all, everyone only talks about Deme,” says Van Londersele.

“We have a funny thing about being a bit like 'demets', that is, we don't remember terribly well.”