Exercise | Is the responsibility for children’s immobility at home or at school? This is how MPs respond

Some of the MPs interviewed by HS suggest more physical education classes for the school, some think the school already does enough.

More exercise classes at school, “exercise homework”, a ball for the maternity package and a top project for the government program. MPs interviewed by HS give such prescriptions for children’s weakened physical condition.

On Wednesday, we heard the latest information about the Move! measurements made for schoolchildren, which test the physical ability of fifth- and eighth-graders.

Four out of ten students have such a lack of physical ability that it can make it difficult to cope with everyday life. Most children belonging to this group are in rural municipalities.

HS asked MPs familiar with the matter what should be done about the situation.

Read more: Lively country children will soon be just a memory, and the cities are not doing well either

More school gym, says the MP and former bodybuilder Ritva “Kike” Elomaa (p.s.). According to him, physical education classes should be given to schoolchildren “at least half more, and even that probably won’t be enough”.

Elomaa finds it downright ridiculous, for example, that in high schools physical education may be conducted in a course format so that the lessons are not distributed over the whole year.

“You can’t take an exercise course and then not exercise for the rest of the year,” says Elomaa.

Elomaa would not take extra hours for physical education away from studying other subjects, but would add extra hours on top of the current number of hours. This would naturally require additional money, which Elomaa is ready for.

Elomaa emphasizes that increasing exercise could also help prevent the increasing number of mental health problems in the population. He would like a “people’s uprising”, a national project that would encourage movement.

“They have been trying to hammer this into everyone’s heads for many years now, even here in the parliament.”

Member of Parliament Ritva “Kike” Elomaa (ps) would increase school sports by “at least half” of the current amount.

Also former wrestler, member of parliament Marko Asell (sd) would like to increase physical education classes at school. In addition to them, he thinks there should be exercise moments at school every day.

“If there is no exercise class on one day, you could start the school day in a guided way, for example with a morning walk or a morning jog.”

According to Aselli, affordable club activities are also important, but schools and daycare centers reach a larger proportion of children and young people.

He emphasizes that physical education increases children’s well-being and health and supports the learning of other subjects as well.

“We have homework for many subjects, but rarely does anything come from exercise. Why can’t we have more guidance and coaching from the school so that there are physical education lessons? In a positive spirit, of course.”

As possible political decisions, Asell also highlights fiscal incentives that could support purchases for homes that promote the maintenance of condition.

MP Marko Asell (sd) would be ready to change taxation to encourage movement.

Congressman Hilkka Kemppi (center) disagrees with physical education classes.

“I wouldn’t start with the idea that there is more forced exercise at school.”

He says that as a member of the board of the Board of Education, he constantly hears suggestions about how the lessons added to the school could solve various problems.

“I think schools should be given peace of mind.”

Member of Parliament Hilkka Kemppi (center).

A lot is already being done about him in schools to promote movement. Kemppi is a subject teacher by training and has worked as a teacher.

Instead, Kemppi highlights the importance of upbringing and home, which is huge for him. In his opinion, one solution would be to support families’ resources, so that families can maintain an active lifestyle.

“Exercise is a way of life that starts at home and upbringing. That’s part of the Finnish operating culture that has been lacking recently.”

In the next government program, Kemppi proposes a flagship project that would fix the movement of Finns. In his idea, the project would cover not only children and young people, but also adults, who are also concerned about their ability to work.

Your eyes should be translated into early childhood, also says the member of parliament Sari Multala (cook). In her opinion, a ball should be added to the maternity package and encouragement and advice on family exercise should be added to family counseling.

“After all, it all starts with families, that it is possible to form a mobile lifestyle,” says Multala.

He emphasizes that a child’s exercise habits are most influenced by how much the parents and the family move, i.e. what kind of lifestyle the family has. According to him, the challenge for schoolchildren is how to build an active lifestyle for those who don’t already have it.

Multala supports increasing school sports, but does not believe that it is the only solution.

“I don’t think it’s enough that we add one extra hour of school physical education per week.”

In Multala’s opinion, the environment should also encourage movement and enable low-threshold exercise. For example, in his opinion, cycling, walking and other outdoor sports should be promoted.

Member of Parliament Sari Multala (kok) wants to draw attention to how to talk about an active lifestyle to parents of young children.

in Finland the so-called Finnish model of hobbying has been started. Its goal is to enable every child and young person a free hobby during the school day.

In the academic year 2022–2023, 249 municipalities, i.e. the majority of municipalities in Finland, have received a special grant for this.

The MPs interviewed by HS praise this. Many people think that the model should be further developed also in sparsely populated areas.

On the other hand, for example, Elomaa of basic Finns states that moving around does not necessarily require a separate hobby. Everyone has the opportunity to move around him, starting from their own front door.

“Puts on those slippers and goes out.”