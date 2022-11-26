Exercise | Investors are now trying to get a new ice rink in Vantaa

Vantaa has been waiting for a new ice rink for years, and the fate of the new rink project will be decided soon. The city’s newest practice ice rink was completed 25 years ago.

Long the prepared ice rink project is in the crucial decision stage in Vantaa. A privately financed two-rink ice rink has been arranged in Asola, next to the new swimming hall currently being built in the Elmo sports park.

The Vantaa City Culture Board still did not make a decision at the beginning of November about buying ice time for the needs of schools and kindergartens. The matter was left on the table because further explanations were requested.

According to the offer made to the city, 2,400 ice hours would cost 216,000 euros per year. The price for one hour for the city would therefore be 90 euros.

“The purchase of the city’s ice age is probably a prerequisite for the project to proceed”, characterizes the deputy city manager Riikka Åstrand.

In neighboring municipalities, the price of day lessons for groups of schoolchildren varies greatly. Espoo buys ice time for school children at an hourly price of 180 euros in the halls built by the Espoo jäueurlehun tuki ry.

In Helsinki, the city owns ice rinks either directly or through the Ice Rink Foundation, where the price of an ice lesson for groups of school children varies between 8 and 15 euros during the day.

Vantaa tendered the prices of kindergarten and school children’s skating lessons last summer. There were two responses to the tender, one of which was a letter of thanks from Wasa Group, which operates in the real estate and construction industry. Wasa Group did not make an offer.

The only offer was made by a consortium put together by the investment company Luotsi Invest, whose purpose is to build the hall in the name of the real estate company to be established.

Behind the coalition’s offer is the founder of Luotsi Invest, a professional in the financial industry and a long-term ice hockey player Jarkko Sistonen.

Sistonen, who lived in Vantaa, attended Mäkelänrinte sports high school and trained with the Finnish 16-year-old national ice hockey team, until an injury cut short a promising career.

Sistonen’s love for the sport continued with his own children, when he coached his sons’ junior teams for the Vantaa club Kiekko-Vantaa for eight years.

“There has been quite a lot of time spent at the Tikkurila ice rink,” says Sistonen.

The people of Vantaa have become familiar with him from the large terrace Patio that operated in Tikkurila in the summer of 2021. Sistonen’s presentation also won the tender for the Heureka beach sauna project, the further planning of which is currently progressing.

Jarkko Sistonen (right) organizes Vantaa’s summer terrace in 2021.

To Vantaa the planned practice ice rink was designed by P & R Arkkitehdit, whose work also includes the Kerava swimming pool.

VRJ Etelä-Suomi, which is currently building the Herttoniemi practice ice rink in Helsinki, would become the builder of the hall.

The Finnish Ice Hockey Federation has also provided technical support during the planning phase of the hall.

“The idea is to make the ice rink very energy efficient. It is hoped that the solution will be duplicated”, says Sistonen.

Energy efficiency is created when the condensation heat from the ice rink can be used to heat the swimming pool. Electricity is produced by solar panels, and heat is obtained from, for example, geothermal energy and air source heat pumps.

A plot of land next to the new swimming hall has already been zoned for the ice rink.

Sistonen according to the project’s financiers are institutional investors.

The total price of the hall is not reflected in the ice time offer sent to the city, but for example the two-rink practice ice hall in Herttoniemi costs 10 million euros.

The hall association already has a memorandum of understanding with the Vantaa ice sports support association representing Vantaan clubs. Its five founding clubs represent figure skating, ice hockey and ringette.

Chairman Petri Tarjamon the need for an ice rink has been obvious for years. Clubs from Vantaa have had to spread their training to the surrounding municipalities, because the city halls in Myyrmäki and Tikkurila are not enough.

This season, clubs in Vantaa are buying weekly training sessions from neighboring municipalities in addition to the halls in Vantaa. Two clubs train regularly at the Espoo Metro Arena, three in Tuusula, two in Klaukkala in Nurmijärvi, two in Mäntsälä and one in Sipoo, Tarjamo lists.

Elmo's sports park has already been zoned for an ice rink next to the swimming pool.

Ice Hockey Federation according to a recent survey, Vantaa has one indoor court per approximately 60,000 inhabitants, while the average for the whole country is one indoor court per 24,000 inhabitants.

The previous practice ice rink was completed in Myyrmäki 25 years ago. There are a total of four ice rinks in the city halls.

Tarjamo estimates that Vantaa clubs are buying ice time in the new training hall for almost one million euros a year. Families of children practicing ice sports have had to drive long distances several times a week.

“Just because of the reduction in traffic, Elmo Hall should be called an environmental act.”

Vantaa the urban culture board will discuss the hall project next time on December 13. Chairman Sirkka-Liisa Kähärä (sd) says that the board wanted additional clarifications on both the hall’s financial arrangements and the reference points that the various companies of the hall project have.

The presentation was preceded by a board member Juha Jären (ps) a letter that questioned the timing of the hall project, the costs to the city and the success of the tender, when only one party submitted a bid.

Järä supports the promotion of ice sports.

“There is still uncertainty about many things, such as whether the A credit rating required by the city is met by all participating parties.”