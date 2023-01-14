Exercise | Immobility costs Finland more than 3 billion euros per year, says UKK Institute

It is pointless to dream about longer working careers if Finns’ health continues to deteriorate, the UKK Institute warns. According to the institute’s calculations, immobility causes costs of billions in Finland every year.

Finns immobility brings society to its knees if the problem is not tackled, warns the head of UKK institute, professor Tommi Vasankari.

Numerous studies, reports and measurements agree that the Finnish people move far too little in terms of their health. For example, the freshest Exercise report (2018–2022) results show that Finns spend most of their waking hours sitting or lying still.

“How bad do things have to be for them to be taken into better care? Lack of knowledge is not a reason to turn a blind eye. The big picture has been clear for decades,” says Vasankari in a telephone interview.

“First of all, society will definitely have to take account of how immobility affects the length of a working career.”

The inactivity of Finns, i.e. less than the recommended amount of vigorous and strenuous movement, is undeniably a significant social problem. During his long career as a doctor, Vasankari has managed to astonish the fact that serious concern does not seem to come up in the political debate.

“Exercise policy has not previously been prominently featured in parliamentary elections or raised with sufficient accuracy, for example, in the questions of voting machines,” he criticized.

“ “Billions of euros are spent annually on immobility.”

So a social problem is taken seriously, of course we have to talk about money.

The UKK Institute, an expert center for health and physical activity, together with its research partners, has calculated that inactivity causes costs of more than three billion euros in Finland each year.

Immobility increases the risk of several common diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, but the UKK institute’s calculations take into account the consequences and the costs to society on a wider scale than usual.

“Usually, when assessing the costs caused by bad lifestyles, only health care costs are calculated, but not, for example, the weakening effect on the productivity of the working-age population or the ability to pay taxes,” Vasankari explains.

The effects of immobility on the loss of income taxes, paid unemployment benefits and the costs of home and institutional care for the elderly have also been increased to three billion.

“The number by no means contains all costs, but it is accurate enough to say that immobility costs billions of euros every year.”

The UKK institute also published at the end of last year counterwith which, for example, decision-makers can find out how much inactivity causes costs in Finland as a whole, in a single welfare area or in a municipality.

“The calculator takes into account the different situations of the regions and the morbidity index, but it only includes health care costs, not, for example, income tax losses,” emphasizes Vasankari.

“ “The state should support in many different ways that private money finds its way into exercise and sports in the future as well.”

Spring in the parliamentary elections and in the government program drawn up after them, exercise and sports are outlined for the next four years. The goal of the Finnish Olympic Committee is to bring the sports and sports community to the fore in the elections goalsbut the setting is new and difficult, CEO Taina Susiluoto admits in a telephone interview.

“Neither the sports community nor the parties are used to discussing sports policy as part of the parliamentary elections, because previously the funding model was based on betting winnings. The funding was received as if by automation,” he reasons.

The Ministry of Education and Culture has traditionally financed sports and elite sports almost entirely with betting profits. The link to Veikkaus’ gambling revenues will be removed starting in 2024, and the funding will be decided as part of the state budget preparation. That’s why the benefits of physical activity, i.e. justifications for funding, must be drummed up as the elections approach.

Since the situation of public finances is now difficult, Susiluoto would like to remind that in addition to the approximately 150 million euros received annually from the state, an equal amount has been received for physical activity and sports from sponsors.

“The state should support in many different ways that private money finds its way into exercise and sports in the future as well. For example, a tax deduction for a gratuitous donation made as sponsorship would be a good incentive.”

According to Susiluoto, private individuals finance a significant portion of exercise, for example parents who pay for their children’s hobbies. Meaningful hobby opportunities for children is one of the most important parliamentary election goals of the sports community.

“Children should get more exercise during the school day and its immediate connection. It’s absurd that exhausted parents take their children to exercise in the evening after their work day.”

“ “Immobility must be taken seriously at the state level. Guidance must come from a sufficiently high level.”

Last Susiluodo, who was elected CEO of the Olympic Committee in the spring, has a civil service background. He says that now, as a sports boss, he inquired from the chiefs of offices of the ministries about the points of interest for sports in each administrative branch.

“We are on the brink of such a big social issue that the ministries should be interested in immobility. The exercise is distributed a little bit to each of them, but who takes the overall lead”, asks Susiluoto.

“I have worked in many ministries and I know that exercise and sports do not come up in the management group’s discussion until it is understood what the impact is on the site of each ministry. But, for example, a discussion about raising the retirement age or working hours is pointless if people simply can’t cope with their jobs.”

According to Tommi Vasankar, several simultaneous, different effective actions are needed from different administrative branches, which could be coordinated by, for example, the Prime Minister’s Office.

“If you want all ministries to play a common tune, immobility must be taken seriously at the level of state power. Guidance must come from a sufficiently high level,” he says.

“There is no attempt to tackle climate change from a single ministry. The problem of immobility requires simultaneous and cross-administrative cooperation. Individual measures or political programs do not fix the big picture, even though the decision-makers may think so.”

Vasankari admits that his wish for a change in operating methods is not an easy solution. Despite the state’s tight economic situation, it would be very simple if it was just about money.