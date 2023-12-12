Exercise | If the body does not recover, the explanation may be found in the lifestyle

Under-recovery is not only a problem for competitive athletes. If everyday life is hectic, under-recovery can threaten even an ordinary person with the amount of training.

A person living a hectic everyday life can suffer from under-recovery. Sometimes the background may be a lack of carbohydrates or a habit of compromising on sleep at night. A specialist in sports medicine tells you what signs you know that the body has been too hard.

Work out is not going as it used to, and the direction of the results is downward. The heart rate can rise faster than usual already at the beginning of the exercise. I get tired in the morning – or actually all the time. There are almost no empty moments in the calendar.

When a sports medicine specialist Kerttu Toivon a patient comes to the reception who describes his symptoms and his life like this, it may be about under-recovery.