Exercise | If exercise feels like a chore, one insight is enough to change everything

Emotions make a person a mover. A good feeling feeds itself, and at the same time, even one bad emotional experience can make all movement feel boring. The experts list five things that everyone should understand about the connection between movement and emotions.

I go to the gym, although I don’t like it.

I turn to training, because I know my muscle mass decreases with age, and increasing it now in middle age will give me security in later years. In addition, gym training boosts metabolism, improves blood fat and sugar levels and provides the bones with the torque they need – and for all the reasons it raises iron.