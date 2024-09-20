Exercise | “I was surprised that I was completely blown away” – There is a former warehouse in Espoo where people are amazed by their bodies

Calisthenics Lab founders Benjamin Lundberg and Julia Uutela got tired of competing in street workouts. Now they teach bodyweight skills in their own gym.

Sweat begins to form the first droplets on the forehead, and a muffled hiss fills the space. Nine people have settled evenly on different sides of the flexible permanto.

Behind the big window, the cars turn into the yard of the convenience store for the evening shopping trip. A huge silhouette of two people pasted on the window might give passersby a hint of what’s going on inside the walls. If you can interpret the picture correctly.

Shoulders, thoracic spine opening, wrist stretching, bear running, bouncing. Warming up and preparing the body takes half an hour, but the enthusiasm is easy to see.

The stretches are done conscientiously, and a smile spreads across the face, even though some of the movements cause minor difficulties. The body of the unaccustomed does not immediately obey.

Calisthenics Lab exercises are underway in Bemböle, Espoo, and we’ll get down to real action soon.

Jarmo Alhonen’s mouth turned into a smile during a break from strict stretching.

Julia Uutela and Benjamin Lundberg lead a careful warm-up.

Benjamin Lundberg30, and Julia Uutela29, got the idea to start a company focused on calisthenics, i.e. movements and tricks performed with body weight, a little over a year ago.

Competing in street workout had come to an end. The presentation of extremely demanding bodyweight movements in front of the jury was no longer attractive. Teaching even more.

The couple met each other – how else – in street workouts at the beginning of 2023. It was followed by socializing and competing together. The competition was allowed to stay, life together will continue. I already had years of teaching experience, so setting up my own gym – or bodyweight training center – seemed natural.

However, there was no money, so starting in May, the eager ones received lessons on the outdoor stands of the Kilonpuisto school. At first, he found students he already knew, and gradually others as well.

During the summer, the cash accumulated enough to make it possible to realize the dream of owning a gym. The location was chosen as a former warehouse near Ikea in Espoo.

Cara Casserly practiced handstands.

Sanna-Kaisa Katajamäki and Cara Casserly learned the correct chin pulling technique.

Lundberg and Uutela, with expert and other help, renovated the hall to operational condition in just over a month. At the beginning of September, the large sliding door opened for customers for the first time.

There are about a hundred students with various memberships and the operation is starting to be profitable.

“We have strong views on techniques and feel it is important that all our future instructors guide with the same technical guidelines in our company. However, this is our special area of ​​expertise”, Uutela describes the considerations for establishing his own training center.

Warm-up is over, and the group is divided into two parts according to the skill level of the trainers. Everyone in the program has the development of upper back and shoulder pushing strength – and balance – in handstand exercises, as well as pulling strength and mobility training by hanging and pulling chins.

Some handstands are still in their infancy, but Sabina Hentilä47, plods upright with a light-hearted look. It’s already been 1.5 years of training.

“A few years ago, I felt like I should have my jaws pulled. I thought that I was going to do exactly that for the powertrain. But through them (Lundberg and Uutela) I’ve learned that with mobility and technique first, it’s probably harder for someone this age to train.”

“I’m proud that, at the age of 47, I’ve done the first split split in my life after their mobility training.”

Muscle up and other strength exercises may have given way to Hentilä’s new love.

“I was surprised that I was completely engrossed in this handstand.”

Sabina Hentilä is interested in handstands.

Hentilä also practiced upper back activation.

There have been other surprises as well.

“I’ve had really bad lower back problems. I thought that some of the movements were completely impossible, but now I’ve been able to make bridges and other things.”

A maximum of ten students are taken for the lessons of one instructor, so that everyone has time to be guided. Hentilä also praises the training atmosphere and individual guidance.

“It’s somehow confusing to me that when this is a hobby and we’re not aiming for competitions, you still get the feeling that they (the instructors) are actually interested in how you’re developing.”

Feedback and in terms of directing style, a lot depends on the director’s character, but also on experience. Lundberg says that for a long time he has been really competition-oriented when it comes to street workouts. He also practiced circus and enjoyed the positive feedback.

“After the show, people didn’t come to criticize, but to praise. It’s not like the judge says he clocked the planche (leaning scale) 1.97 seconds, meaning ‘you won’t get any points’. It created the idea here at Lab as well, that we should rather encourage,” says Lundberg.

“The purpose here is that you can train consistently and get high without having to move to a competition group,” adds Uutela.

No pressure and encouragement are the best things even for a 15-year-old Eelis Kemppainen by. He has been doing tricks under Uutela’s guidance for years.

Learning how to stand is on the goal list, but on the skills side, there are skills that are more foreign to the rest of the group, i.e. volts.

Eelis Kemppainen practiced muscle up with the help of rubber bands.

“Doubles go both ways. Tuplabäkkäri (double backflip) is at least fun,” Kemppainen reflects on his favorite move.

He is the only teenager in the group, and you can train regardless of age. There are also groups for different ages. The youngest participants are two years old, the oldest is no less than 89 years old.

It sounds wild, but above all it is exemplary and admirable at a time when public health deteriorates generation after generation.

“With Pent, we did, among other things, handstands with support poles. And he does the front scale, he’s really hard at it. We also do quite a lot of caring things,” says Uutela about the student, who embodies the saying “from baby to danger”.

Unfortunately, Pentti is not there this time.

Rattle there are three support trees and three sled bars, under one of which there is a foam-filled “monttu” for practicing movements that contain releases. You can also jump into the foam from the big trampoline.

You can safely practice even more difficult sleigh moves over the sea of ​​foam.

Those who are interested in handstands have their own course, but in addition to that, those who go to the gym train, for example, leg push-ups, flips and various swings.

Exceeding oneself and surprising oneself is constantly happening.

“One customer said, ‘I didn’t know I could do so much. I was surprised that I could do so much.’ It’s been a pretty typical comment,” says Uutela.

Kimmo Hovi47, is this year’s silver medalist in long diving. Muscular condition is not as basic a physical requirement in the sport as in many others, but Hovi still needed a side sport to support diving. He discovered street workout and Lundberg’s “kässer training”.

“And now I’m here five days a week,” says Hovi.

Hovi also says that there have been many positive surprises. The only thing that annoys me is that he didn’t start the hobby 20 years earlier.

Your favorite movement falls out of your mouth like a sweaty beginner from a sleigh pole.

“Handstand.”

“That’s the number one thing. There is such a mental game and body control. It’s a bit the same as long-distance diving, that is, when you hiccup enough, it starts to flow.”

Hovi has not set any goals set in stone. He says that enjoying the trip is more important.

“But it’s good that the kässeri is at the level where you can, at the children’s command, show their friends how the kässeri works. And do a little push-ups in that bag. That gets you good cool dad points.”

Hour has ended and the next one has begun. The sun has set. In the silhouette picture of the large window, Uutela balances on the leaning scale on top of Lundberg, who is doing the same movement.

The sliding door is open.