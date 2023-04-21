Friday, April 21, 2023
Exercise | Hyrox is a new workout inspired by crossfit – The trainer created a training program that can be done even during a run

April 21, 2023
Hyrox is a new training concept from Germany that draws inspiration from, among other things, crossfit. Its basic principle can also be used in your own training.

Weight sled push-ups, step-squats with a sandbag on the shoulder, burpees with jumps… and in between we raise the heart rate with a treadmill and rowing or skiing equipment.

It sounds somewhat like a mix of crossfit and endurance training, and in a way it is. It’s a hyrox that develops endurance fitness and body functionality, and enthusiasts are calling it a new trend sport.

