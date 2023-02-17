If you are thinking of starting a fit life or you are already in the process, do not forget that you must comply with a minimum time of physical activity, to take care of your health.

Do exercise It is one of the best investments we can make in our health and well-being, especially if we are over 65 years of age. Since, as we age, the body has a greater need for physical activity to stay healthy.

It is important to keep in mind that training and exercise are not the same for all ages, so we must be very careful when starting a fit life, but then, How much physical activity should you do a day? The answer varies depending on your age.

How much exercise to do, according to your age

In this sense, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that people over the age of 65 engage in moderate physical activitysuch as housework, walking the dog, walking, dancing or playing with the children, for at least 150 minutes a week, that is, 22 minutes a day.

In the case of people over 17 and under 65, it is also recommended that they do at least 22 minutes a day, but, in the case of youth and adults young people, it is best that they also practice high-impact activities such as swimming, soccer or any other sport

Also, it is suggested go to the gym o Run at least 75 minutes per week, that is, a little more than 10 minutes each day. This with the aim of obtaining a healthy routine that helps us keep our body strong, healthy and free of injuries.

But when starting a training, it is necessary that we know our body, take into account our limitations and set a realistic goal to achieve our goals. In this way, we can exercise correctly and achieve the expected results.

Also, it is important to keep a healthy diet and balanced that includes the necessary nutrients to maintain energy and well-being. Regular physical activity helps us maintain good health, improve our quality of life and prevent disease.

Therefore, it is vital that we create the habit of doing physical activity at least once a day And, although the WHO recommends high-impact activities, remember that the exercises must be adapted to your lifestyle, so if you are sedentary, start little by little to avoid injuries.

Remember that the goals are met little by little and, as we said, the goals must be realistic so that they are met and good intentions are not abandoned in the process, so start little by little, at your own pace and you will see that with perseverance and dedication, exercise will become a habit.

In addition, we are sure that you will end up loving the exercise, because the benefits they are reflected in your body and lifestyle, so once it is a habit to be physically active on a daily basis, you will not want to stop including this type of action in your daily routine.