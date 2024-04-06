Exercise | How many times a week should you go to the gym? The docent of exercise physiology is in charge

Contrary to what many people think, a surprisingly small amount of salitrene is enough for development. The expert advises what kind of training week makes the most sense for an ordinary person.

In addition to muscle fitness training, you should include endurance training, such as rowing, walking, swimming or cycling, as well as more intense training every couple of weeks.

Katri Kallionpää HS

5.4. 2:00 am | Updated 10:17 a.m

How many times a week should you go to the gym if you want to maintain muscle condition and slightly improve results in basic movements, such as squats, deadlifts and bench presses?

Even twice a week is enough, assures the docent of exercise physiology, academy researcher Simon Walker From the Faculty of Physical Education, University of Jyväskylä.