Contrary to what many people think, a surprisingly small amount of salitrene is enough for development. The expert advises what kind of training week makes the most sense for an ordinary person.
Katri Kallionpää HS
| Updated
How many times a week should you go to the gym if you want to maintain muscle condition and slightly improve results in basic movements, such as squats, deadlifts and bench presses?
Even twice a week is enough, assures the docent of exercise physiology, academy researcher Simon Walker From the Faculty of Physical Education, University of Jyväskylä.
