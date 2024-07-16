Exercise | How many seconds can you last in this position? The table tells what different ages should be able to do

Work out|The wall squat is a simple movement, but one that reveals a lot about the body. The physiotherapist will tell you how long it would be good to last in the position for different ages.

Many are already tested alone or as a group challenge, how long can you stay in a plank hold. This summer’s challenge exercise is the wall sit.

It’s just as easy to implement: you only need a wall for support.

In wall sitting, you sit still against the wall as if on an invisible chair, with your hips and knees at a 90-degree angle. The position quickly reveals the condition of the endurance of the lower limbs, says the physiotherapist and physical trainer Iris Ruokonen.